NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on the
following Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC) revenue
bonds:
--$17,060,000 power supply system revenue bonds (MoPEP facilities), series 2011;
--$32,370,000 power supply system revenue bonds (MoPEP facilities), series 2012.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net revenues of the Missouri Public Energy Pool #1
(MoPEP 1, or the pool). Such revenues are principally derived from pool power
purchase agreements (PPPAs) with each of the 35 MoPEP 1 members.
Net revenues exclude non-pool revenues, or those revenues received by MJMEUC
pursuant to the PPPAs but pledged to projects under separate indentures, i.e.
MJMEUC's interests in the Plum Point, Iatan 2, and Prairie State projects.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GROWING JOINT ACTION AGENCY: MJMEUC is a joint action agency comprised of 67
municipally-owned, growing retail electric systems located across the state of
Missouri. Advisory, non-voting membership has been extended to four Arkansas
systems. MJMEUC's MoPEP 1 provides full-requirements power supply to 35 members,
pursuant to unconditional, long-term PPPAs.
SOLID MEMBER FUNDAMENTALS: The credit characteristics of the MoPEP 1 members
support the 'A' rating on the bonds. The five largest members representing
nearly half of the pool maintain favorable leverage and liquidity metrics, as
well as good cash flows. Sales trends in these generally smaller service
territories are positive but some concentration of largest customers exists. All
of the members own and operate electric distribution systems that enjoy
self-regulation of rates.
UNLIMITED STEP-UP PROVISION: The PPPAs limit bondholder exposure to individual
systems through an unlimited step-up of member obligations. If a member
defaults, the others incur the redistributed costs, including debt service.
COMPETITIVE POOL ECONOMICS: The pool provides competitively priced power from a
diverse resource base. Moreover, forecasted rates remain stable at about
$65-$70/MWh through 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MEMBER METRICS DRIVE RATING: Fitch expects the credit quality of the pool
members to remain the principal rating consideration over time. A change in the
financial wherewithal of these members would likely lead to rating action on the
MJMEUC bonds.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE AND DIVERSE POWER POOL PARTICIPANTS
In a positive indication of MoPEP 1's competitiveness, membership has grown from
19 participants at inception to 35 today. MoPEP 1 added its most recent member,
the city of Waynesville, in March 2013 (12MW load).
The pool is well diversified by member; the largest member accounts for just 11%
of 2012 coincident peak demand. There is some concentration of the top payers at
each of the five largest members. Nevertheless, member financial metrics remain
strong and delinquencies have not emerged as a concern.
The five largest members each exhibit strong balance sheets and liquidity
metrics, as well as good cash flows that comfortably exceed Fitch's comparable
'A' retail rating medians. The members' 2012 consolidated coverage of full
obligations and cash on hand equaled 1.4x and 276 days, respectively, versus the
medians of 1.2x and 81 days. The members' consolidated ratio of equity to
capitalization approached a high 90%.
FORECASTED RATE STABILITY
Forecasted rates over the next several years should ultimately benefit the MoPEP
1 members. MJMEUC's strategy of pursuing ownership interests in various
facilities to meet the pool's increasing load requirements has prompted rate
increases. However, rates remain stable and competitive in the $65-$70/MWh range
through 2016.
The pool committee establishes annual rates and makes monthly adjustments to
reflect differences between actual and budgeted costs. In addition, the PPPAs
provide an unlimited step-up of the pool's 35 members, whereby if one member
defaults, the others are required to incur the redistributed costs through a
rate adjustment. This helps ensure full and timely revenue collection and limits
bondholder exposure to any single member. Rates are not subject to review by any
state or federal regulatory authorities.
The MoPEP 1 resource base includes entitlements in MJMEUC's Prairie State (82W),
Plum Point (20MW), and Iatan 2 (30MW) coal-fired generating projects. The
facilities are expected to underpin MoPEP 1's long-term rate stability, as all
were placed into service within the past three years and equipped with the
latest environmental control technologies. Moreover, the Dogwood Energy Center
(52MW) and new Fredericktown Energy Center facility (28MW); as well as planned
solar, landfill gas, and wind projects; diversify MoPEP 1's fuel sources and
number of physical assets.
SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCES
MoPEP 1's financial performance is typical of many joint action agencies that
operate with modest cash flows. However, an indenture requirement to generate at
least 1.1x coverage of debt service provides momentum to build pool equity.
Operating income averaging $4.5 million annually since 2008 has caused equity to
grow to $20.5 million (2012) from $5.3 million. Consequently, MoPEP 1's ratio of
equity to capitalization (21.6%) has come in line with Fitch's 'A' wholesale
median (23.5%).
Midyear 2013 financials indicate positive operations consistent with prior
years, as well as modestly improving cash balances. MJMEUC recently increased
its revolving line of credit to $40 million from $30 million. Moreover, advanced
monthly payments from members help ensure sufficient liquidity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan A. Greene
+1-212-908-0593
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Hugh Welton
Director
+1-212-908-0742
Committee Chairperson
Dennis Pidherny
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0738
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
This rating action was informed by information identified in Fitch's U.S. Public
Power Rating Criteria.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.