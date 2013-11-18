NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to District
of Columbia (Washington, D.C.) general obligation (GO), series 2013A bonds.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation on or about Dec. 4, 2013. Series
2013A proceeds will be used to finance portions of the district's capital
improvement plan (CIP), and to pay costs of issuance.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following district ratings:
--Approximately $2.245 billion in outstanding GO bonds at 'AA-';
--$45.5 million certificates of participation (COPs) series 2003 at 'A+';
--$161.5 million COPs series 2006 at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the district, with its full faith and
credit pledged. Also pledged is revenue from a special real property tax,
unlimited as to rate or amount and levied in an amount to pay debt service on GO
and parity bonds.
The COPs evidence proportionate interests in lease payments from the district to
the trustee as lessor for various essential facilities. The payments, equal to
annual debt service, are subject to inclusion in the district's annual budget
and annual appropriation by the United States Congress.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The district's financial management practices are
sound. Reserve balances are solid, due to a strong initial rebound in revenues
from recessionary declines. While the district's revenue projections
incorporate estimates regarding federal sequestration, Fitch believes additional
downside risk remains given the potential for more extensive federal deficit
reduction. Fitch expects the district will respond promptly to any revenue
weakness to maintain budgetary balance and sound reserves.
ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN: The district's debt levels are comparatively high and
expected to remain so, partially due to its position in serving as both sole
funder and provider of government services for its residents. Pension and other
post-employment benefit (OPEB) obligations are limited and well managed.
RELIANCE ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: Government employees, particularly federal, are
a significant portion of the district's employment and personal income base.
While historically this has been an important source of stability,
sequestration, the recent government shutdown, the potential for further federal
uncertainty, and expected federal deficit reduction reflect the risks of this
economic concentration. Fitch believes federal austerity could weaken the
district's economic growth prospects over the medium term.
APPROPRIATION SECURITY: COPs payments require annual legislative appropriation,
resulting in a rating one notch below the district's 'AA-' GO rating. Under the
leases for the COPs, the mayor's executive budget requests must include amounts
sufficient to make lease payments, equivalent to debt service, on the COPs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to continued prudent fiscal management in the face of an
increasingly challenging economic environment as federal contraction takes hold.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA-' GO rating reflects the district's strong financial management
practices, including consistently sound reserve levels and timely actions to
maintain budgetary balance, and a broad and diverse array of tax revenues. Fitch
anticipates consistency in financial management when a new independent chief
financial officer (CFO) takes office within the next few months. The district
regularly delivers below budget expenditures, which allowed it to restore
general fund reserves in recent years after several years of drawdowns during
the recession. The rating also incorporates the district's high debt ratios,
which are expected to remain elevated, as well as economic and revenue
challenges due to reliance on the federal government at a time of federal
deficit reduction. The 'A+' rating on the COPs is tied to the district's GO
rating, satisfactory legal provisions, and the essentiality of the financed
assets.
FISCAL POSITION STRONG DESPITE SLOWING GROWTH
District financial performance rebounded strongly from recessionary weakness,
but revenues are showing signs of weakened growth. Collections for fiscal 2013
(on a cash basis for the year ended Sept. 30) indicate general fund tax revenues
grew 4.5% year-over-year (yoy) (before earmarks to other funds) to $6.1 billion.
While this was the third consecutive annual increase, the pace declined markedly
from the fiscal 2012 yoy gain of 9.3%, and Fitch believes the fiscal 2013 gain
came partially from one-time income acceleration associated with the 2013
federal income tax increase. Personal income tax (PIT) receipts grew 13.1% yoy
to $1.7 billion, while real property tax revenues increased a less robust 4.4%
to $1.9 billion. A third key revenue stream, general sales tax collections,
declined very slightly by 0.1% yoy, driven by deceleration during the summer.
Fitch attributes the weakened growth to ongoing contraction at the federal
government level. As discussed further below, the public sector drives a
significant share of the district's economy and tax revenues. The CFO's
September 2013 quarterly revenue estimate forecasts narrowing yoy general fund
tax revenue growth in fiscal 2014 of 2.6% (on a GAAP basis), with less than 4%
growth in the major categories of PIT, sales tax, and property tax revenues.
Fitch notes that the CFO projections have historically proven conservative,
though the level of federal uncertainty does add some potential volatility.
Despite this weakened pace of revenue growth, Fitch views the district's fiscal
position as strong. Fiscal 2012 ended with a $416.7 million general fund
GAAP-basis operating surplus and an ending general fund balance of $1.5 billion,
representing a robust 22.9% of general fund revenues. This included $781
million in various statutory cash reserve funds, representing 11.9% of general
fund revenues. While final budgetary results are not yet available for fiscal
2013, Fitch anticipates another general fund operating surplus, though likely of
a lesser magnitude, with cash reserves remaining stable or increasing.
Large reserve balances provide important flexibility for the district,
particularly given its unique operational and economic reliance on the federal
government. When the federal government recently shut down, the lack of a
federal budget prevented D.C. from accessing revenues authorized under its
fiscal 2014 budget. To cover payroll and other basic expenses, the district used
a portion of its contingency reserve fund, which it has since fully repaid.
Importantly, the enacted federal continuing resolution reopening the government
authorized the district's budget for the entire fiscal year even in the event of
another federal shutdown.
FEDERAL EXPOSURE CHALLENGES ECONOMY
The district's economy outperformed the U.S. during the recession and rebounded
more strongly than the national economy, but is beginning to show signs of
strain related to federal government reductions. Between 2008 and 2011, the
district's yoy growth in employment, personal income, per capita personal income
(PCPI), and real GDP all exceeded national rates. But in 2012, those trends
reversed with district yoy growth trailing the nation in all four metrics due
mainly to the onset of federal deficit reduction measures and related economic
contraction. Government sector employment in the district (the majority of
which is federal) has been declining yoy since October 2011, and at a much more
aggressive pace than nationally. In August 2013, government employment declined
2.3% yoy in the district versus just 0.1% nationally. Overall, nonfarm
employment in the district grew just 0.2% vs. 1.7% national growth. D.C.'s
unemployment rate ticked upwards in recent months, diverging from the national
trend, reaching 8.7% versus the U.S. rate of 7.3%.
Given the interconnectedness of the public and private sectors in the district's
economy, Fitch anticipates continued declines in the government sector could
bring down private sector employment growth and lead to flattening of total jobs
growth or yoy losses, dependent on the extent of federal deficit reduction
measures. Additional volatility due to another pending federal shutdown in
January 2014 when the current federal funding resolution expires could further
challenge the local economy. Positively, real estate indicators indicate a
still growing market with strong and accelerating yoy growth in average single
family home prices through September 2013, and a modest decline in the most
recent quarterly commercial office vacancy rate.
D.C.'s income levels remain very high, but growth is slowing relative to the
national rate, and an income equity gap remains. 2012 PCPI is by far the
strongest in the nation (relative to U.S. states) at nearly $74,773 (171% of the
U.S. rate), but the poverty rate was a high 18.2% versus a national 15.9% for
the same year. PCPI grew just 0.4% in 2012, well below the national growth rate
of 3.4%. Similarly, the district's total personal income growth slowed to 2.6%
in 2012 versus 4.2% for the nation. Other demographic factors indicate the
district's potential for further economic growth with above-average population
growth and educational attainment. These benefits help mitigate, but do not
fully offset, Fitch's concerns regarding the district economy's reliance on a
shrinking government sector.
COMPARITIVELY HIGH, BUT MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Debt levels are high compared to U.S. states and are projected to increase given
the district's sizable CIP. On pro forma basis (including the current issue, a
simultaneous $100 million GO direct placement (not rated by Fitch), and a $500
million income tax-secured bond issuance planned for next spring) direct
tax-supported debt represents a high 21.3% of 2012 personal income and $15,920
on a per capita basis (2012 population estimate). Debt represents a more
moderate 6.9% of D.C.'s taxable market value. The district's six-year CIP for
fiscal years 2014-2019 totals $6.2 billion with GO and income tax-secured debt
providing roughly two-thirds ($4.1 billion) of financing sources.
Despite these significant plans, the rating incorporates Fitch's expectation
that the district will remain in compliance with its Debt Ceiling Act that
statutorily limits annual tax-supported debt service to 12% of expenditures and
transfers out.U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure
Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.