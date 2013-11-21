NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Parma
City School District, Ohio (the district) ratings:
--$3.7 million outstanding special obligation tax anticipation notes (TANs),
series 2005, at 'A+';
--$11.4 million outstanding certificates of participation (COPs), series 2006,
at 'A';
Implied unlimited tax general obligation (GO) at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The series 2005 TANs are special obligations of the district, secured by a
dedicated 1.0 mill permanent improvement tax levy. The series 2006 COPs are
secured by lease payments from the district, subject to annual appropriation but
are paid from the revenues of a 2.0 mill permanent levy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABILIZING ECONOMY: The local economy has stabilized over the past few years
due in large part to General Motor's (GM) continued investment in the Parma
plant. Health care, higher education facilities and government sector
employment add additional stability. Tax base contraction should moderate given
a recent county-wide reappraisal.
BALANCED OPERATIONS/INCREASING RESERVES: A new, 10-year, fixed sum levy,
approved by the voters in 2011, has stabilized operations and increased reserves
to an adequate level.
MIXED VOTER SUPPORT FOR TAX LEVIES: Renewal levies have strong voter support.
However, new tax levies have not passed on the first ballot historically, adding
financial uncertainty.
ADEQUATE PLEDGED REVENUE COVERAGE: Pledged revenues from a dedicated levy for
the 2005 TANs provide adequate debt service coverage. With the maturity of the
2002 TANs, which were secured by a permanent tax levy with the excess supporting
the COP payments, coverage on the COPs is strong but subject to annual
appropriation.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The district's debt profile is characterized
by modest debt levels which should decline given no capital plans, above-average
amortization, and manageable pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB)
costs.
RATINGS DIFFERENTIAL: The TAN rating is on par with the implied ULTGO based on
the security provided by a pledged permanent levy that provides adequate
coverage of debt service payments. The COP rating is one notch lower due to
annual appropriation risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VOTER SUPPORT REMAINS KEY: Continued voter support for renewal and new levies
remains key to financial stability. Failure of voters to support renewal and new
levies in the medium term could decrease financial flexibility and put downward
pressure on the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
Located in Cuyahoga County (LTGO bonds rated 'AA+'; Outlook Stable), the
district is comprised mainly of Parma City (rated 'AA-'; Outlook Stable) and
includes Parma Heights and Seven Hills.
District enrolment has been declining over the last several years and currently
totals approximately 11,470, a decrease of 12.1% since 2007. Management
projects enrollment will stabilize between 11,000 and 11,500. In an effort to
be more cost effective the district implemented a school consolidation plan
including realignment of schools and the closing of four elementary school
buildings.
ECONOMIC STABILIZATION; SOME AUTOMOTIVE CONCENTRATION
The local economy is primarily anchored by a GM (IDR of 'BB+' Outlook Positive)
stamping plant, the largest employer with approximately 2,382 workers.
Favorably, operations at the facility have stabilized, benefiting from
transferred operations from other plants outside of Ohio. Continued investments
in the facility are expected as part of GM's plans for the next generation
Chevrolet Cruze automobile. Three health care facilities, a community college
and other government sector employment lend stability to the area economy.
Parma city's labor force and employment numbers remained fairly flat from August
2012 to August 2013. The year-over-year unemployment rate decreased to 6.8% from
7.3% as employment increases (0.1%) slightly outpaced the labor force (decline
of 0.5%). August 2013 unemployment rates were below both the state (6.9%) and
national rate (7.3%).
District per capita income is comparable to county (96%) and state (100%), and
slightly below national (92%) averages, and median household income exceeds
county and state figures. The district poverty rate (8.5%) is well below state
and national levels (about 14%).
CONTRACTION IN ASSESSED VALUATION
The tax base has contracted over the last few years with 2013 assessed value
totaling $2 billion, a 10.3% decline from 2012 and a 19% decline since 2009.
Going forward, Fitch believes the tax base has stabilized given the decline was
primarily due to a county-wide sexennial revaluation in 2012 and the phase-out
of tangible personal property which is now complete. The tax base is diverse,
with the top 10 taxpayers comprising only 4% of assessed value. Total
residential property tax collections are strong, averaging 100% over the last
three years.
ADEQUATE RESERVE LEVELS BUT FUTURE BUDGETARY PRESSURE EXISTS
Primary support for operations comes from property taxes, which provide 64% of
general fund revenues, followed by state foundation aid at 31%.
After three consecutive years (2008-2010) of general fund operating deficits
after transfers, a new 10-year tax levy implemented in 2011 has increased
property tax revenue restoring balanced operations and increasing reserves to
adequate levels. Additionally, in July 2013 House Bill 59 was enacted into law,
changing the components of the state funding formula for public education. Based
on financial simulations released by the state, management projects the district
will experience a 6.8% increase in base state funding for fiscal year 2014 and
an additional 11.8% increase in fiscal year 2015.
The district reported a general fund operating surplus after transfers of $6
million on a GAAP, audited basis for fiscal 2012 (year-end June 30). The general
fund balance has increased from a low of $6.8 million in 2010 to $17.7 million
at June 30, 2012. Reserves, as measured by the unrestricted general fund
balance (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned balances), were 13.2% of
spending at June 30, 2012, considered adequate for the rating level by Fitch.
The general fund recorded a $1.4 million surplus on an unaudited cash basis, for
2013 and an ending cash balance of $11.6 million, or 8.6% of expenditures
compared to a $4.9 million surplus and ending cash balance of $11 million, or
8.4% of expenditures in 2012.
The district's October 2013 five-year (2014-2018) cash-basis forecast projects
budgetary pressures with annual deficits through the forecasted period. Ending
cash balances remain positive through 2015 with a $5 million cash deficit
projected in 2016, increasing to a $33.7 million deficit in 2018 (22.9% of
expenditures). The forecast does not include revenues from new or renewal tax
levies.
Over the last few years, the district has made significant expenditure cuts,
including consolidating buildings, reconfiguring grade levels, restricting the
school day, reducing staff and, increasing employee health care contributions in
an effort to achieve budgetary balance,.
MIXED VOTER SUPPORT FOR TAX LEVIES
Some additional expenditure flexibility exists but ongoing support by the voters
is a key credit factor within the context of a state-wide school financing
structure which requires periodic voter approval for both renewal and new
levies.
The district has been successful in securing renewal levies, but it has
encountered multiple ballot failures for new levies that are necessary to keep
pace with inflation and growing costs.
Two of the district's fixed sum levies are scheduled to expire in the
near-to-medium term -one in 2014 and the other in 2017. The district is
planning to seek renewal by voters of the levy expiring in 2014 in spring 2014
(existing levy stops collection in December 2014). Management projects that the
district will need new local revenue to be voted by November 2017 for collection
starting in January 2018. While the district has had success with approval of
renewal levies, Fitch remains concerned that the general low level of voter
support introduces an element of risk to the revenue stream.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE
The district's debt profile is positive, with below average debt per capita and
debt to market value of $1,015 and 1.8%, respectively. Fitch expects debt levels
to decline given no additional borrowing plans and above-average amortization
with all debt retired in 11 years. Positively, Fitch notes the continuing,
permanent improvement millage supporting the TANs and COPs will remain in place
beyond final repayment of those debt obligations (in 2015 and 2017), providing
an ongoing source of funding for capital.
The district contributes to the School Employees Retirement System (SERS) and
the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) to fund both pension and OPEB. Both
plans are cost-sharing, multiple-employer defined benefit plans and the district
consistently pays its statutorily required contribution to both plans. STRS's
funding level is weak at 56% (estimated by Fitch at 52% when adjusted to a 7%
rate of return). Recently enacted state pension reform measures should improve
the funding ratio over the medium term. Fitch considers carrying costs to be
fairly low with debt service, pension and OPEB claiming 12.5% of government
funds spending.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
