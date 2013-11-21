UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation eases rapidly, paving way for sharper rate cut
(Adds market reaction)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 10 Brazil's inflation rate eased
much faster than expected in February to its lowest since 2010,
data showed on Friday, strengthening the case for a steeper
interest rate by the central bank next month.
Consumer prices rose 4.76 percent in the 12 months through
February, government statistics agency IBGE said, down from an
increase of 5.35 percent in January and below all expectations
in a Reuters poll of economis