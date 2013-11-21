UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation eases rapidly, paving way for sharper rate cut

(Adds market reaction) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, March 10 Brazil's inflation rate eased much faster than expected in February to its lowest since 2010, data showed on Friday, strengthening the case for a steeper interest rate by the central bank next month. Consumer prices rose 4.76 percent in the 12 months through February, government statistics agency IBGE said, down from an increase of 5.35 percent in January and below all expectations in a Reuters poll of economis