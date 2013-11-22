AUSTIN, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following El Paso, Texas general obligation (GO) bonds: --$110.5 million GO refunding bonds, taxable series 2014. The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation as early as the first week of December. Bond proceeds will be used to refund the series 2009 pension obligation bonds and to pay issuance costs. In addition, Fitch affirms the following El Paso, TX debt: --$484.2 million GO bonds at 'AA' (pre-refunding); --$387.7 million certificates of obligation (COs) at 'AA'; --$60.8 million El Paso Downtown Development Corporation (DDC) special revenue bonds at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GOs and COs are secured by an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city, limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The COs are additionally secured by a limited $1,000 pledge of surplus revenues from the city's waterworks and sewer system. The DDC special revenue bonds are secured by annually appropriated lease payments made by the city from lawfully available revenue, which includes most city revenue except property taxes, to the DDC. KEY RATING DRIVERS RELATIVE FINANCIAL STABILITY: The city has posted positive financial results in four of the last five fiscal years despite the economic downturn and ongoing service demands of a growing population. Management's attention to revenue fluctuations has been timely but budget balance has been slightly dependent on temporary solutions. ECONOMIC EXPANSION AND DIVERSIFICATION: Much of the city's economic activity has come from its position in a key NAFTA trade corridor near Mexico's maquiladora assembly plants, as well as the presence of Fort Bliss. Recent expansion at Fort Bliss and an emerging healthcare sector somewhat offset contractions in the manufacturing sector. HIGH OVERALL DEBT BURDEN; GROWING FIXED COSTS: Overall debt levels are high relative to market values. The pace of principal amortization is average, but is projected to slow given the city's debt issuance plans. Fitch expresses concern over the city's underfunding of annual required contributions (ARC) and growing unfunded liability for the police and fire pension plans. LARGE CAPITAL PLAN: The city's capital improvement plan (CIP) and debt issuance plans continue to increase to support the city's ongoing growth-related needs and voter-approved quality of life projects. Balancing debt issuance with tax base growth and capital needs is essential to the rating given the already above-average debt service tax rate. RATING SENSITIVITIES ESCALATING DEBT: A continually increasing debt or pension burden without offsetting improvement in other credit areas could apply downward pressure to the rating. DETERIORATION OF RESERVES: Given the city's growth pressures and high debt burden, further reduction in the city's reserves or use of non-recurring means to achieve budget balance could apply downward pressure to the rating. CREDIT PROFILE WEAKENING FINANCIAL OPERATIONS The city's financial position has been affected by modest revenue contraction and ongoing growth-related operating and capital pressures. General fund reserves were adequate at $42.3 million or 13.3% of spending in fiscal 2012. This amount includes the $16 million charter-required cash reserve, which if used must be replenished annually.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.