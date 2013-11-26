PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Nov. 26] Aa1 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aaa AA+ AAA 85.00 South Carolina, SC, GO 10:00 AM AA *1.98 St Charles Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AAA AAA 59.07 Westchester County, NY, GO 10:00 AM Aaa AA+ AAA 26.50 South Carolina, SC, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AAA AAA 5.03 Westchester County, NY, GO 10:30 AM *1.99 Bedminster Twp, NJ, Bond Antic 11:00 AM MIG1 *4.00 Berlin-Boylston Reg SD, MA 11:00 AM A- *4.01 Brazil, IN, RE 11:00 AM *3.11 East Hampton (Town), NY 11:00 AM A 21.57 Elmira CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 2.74 Hoffman Estates Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM AA+ 16.37 Hoffman Estates Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM MIG1 93.99 Hudson County, NJ 11:00 AM 36.99 Jersey City, NJ 11:00 AM *2.79 Johnson Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *3.02 Kinnelon Borough, NJ 11:00 AM AA+ *1.11 Lakeville (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM A+ *1.17 Mechanicville CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM SP-1+ *7.70 Norton (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aaa AA+ AAA 34.90 South Carolina, SC, GO 11:00 AM 1.26 Stafford Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 3.46 Stafford Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *2.56 Union City, NJ 11:00 AM *2.00 Westhampton Beach Fire Dt, NY 11:00 AM 1.45 Whiting, IN, GO 11:00 AM 66.78 Atlantic City, NJ, GO 11:15 AM Aa2 11.41 Orchard Pk Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:15 AM *2.05 Millville, NJ 11:30 AM BBB+ *4.72 Spring West MUD, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 02] *10.00 Rock Island, IL, GO 10:45 AM *1.27 Brainerd, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.05 Brainerd, MN, GO 11:00 AM 8.25 Des Plaines, IL, GO 11:30 AM 3.80 Polk County, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA 14.03 Polk County, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA 7.70 Polk County, IA, GO 12:00 PM [Dec. 03] 75.00 Clark County, NV, GO 11:30 AM 5.50 Wayne County, MS, GO 10:00 AM 31.97 Chattanooga, TN, GO 10:00 AM *7.68 Faribault County, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.93 Harris Co MUD #450, TX, GO 11:00 AM *9.61 Los Banos USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM Aa2 24.34 Madison, WI, RE 11:00 AM *5.59 Sturgeon Bay, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.92 Bel Aire, KS, GO 11:30 AM *4.02 Mandan, ND, GO 11:30 AM AA *3.22 Thief River Falls, MN, GO 11:30 AM *9.50 Winnetka Vlg, IL, GO 11:30 AM *8.00 Beverly, MA 11:00 AM A+ *1.46 Carthage Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.65 Corfu Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *9.15 Des Moines Ind Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM *7.32 Dollarway SD #2, AR, GO 12:00 PM 19.58 Falls Church, VA, GO 11:00 AM *9.17 Grand Forks Co Bldg Auth, ND, RE 12:00 PM AA *3.00 Haworth Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM A1 53.20 N Kentucky Univ, KY, RE 11:00 AM 10.00 Ogdensburg Enlarged CSD, NY 11:00 AM *3.10 Perinton (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 100.00 Philadelphia, PA 11:00 AM 1.40 Utica CSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Vincennes Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM 2.00 Vincennes Comm Sch Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.45 Watonwan County, MN, GO 12:00 PM *10.00 Warren Co SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *4.66 Beacon Falls (Town), CT 11:30 AM *1.74 Central Vly CSD, NY 11:30 AM *1.05 Eatontown Borough, NJ 11:30 AM *1.84 Morris Ctrl SD, NY 11:45 AM *10.45 Randolph Ctrl Sch Bldg Corp, IN, GO 12:00 PM *2.00 East Allen Co Schs, IN, GO 02:00 PM *1.60 Corinth, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Dec. 04] 318.18 Los Angeles Co MTA, CA, RE 12:00 PM 38.16 Medford, OR, RE 12:00 PM 134.09 Los Angeles Co MTA, CA, RE 12:30 PM Aa3 29.34 Bothell, WA, GO 01:00 PM *4.30 Cookeville, TN, GO 11:00 AM A 8.78 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM AA- 6.30 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM *5.86 Marion SD #3, AR, GO 10:00 AM *3.48 Mundelein Vlg, IL, GO 11:30 AM A1 *5.36 Boght Comm Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.38 Butler, IN, RE 11:00 AM *2.19 Chautauqua Lake Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AAA 41.35 Cobb-Marietta Coliseum Auth, GA, RE 11:00 AM AA+ *5.64 Freehold Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *1.66 Irondequoit (Town), NY 11:00 AM *1.70 Irondequoit (Town), NY 11:00 AM 4.88 Milltown Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *1.38 Pleasantville, NJ 11:00 AM *2.00 Port Jefferson Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.00 Port Jefferson Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.58 Sellersburg (Town), IN 11:00 AM *1.24 Somers Pt, NJ 11:00 AM *10.00 Ventnor City, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *9.40 Clearfield Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *1.50 Elmira, NY 11:30 AM 10.00 Guilford (Town), CT 11:30 AM *1.20 Hamilton Hghts Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:30 AM *2.00 Union Twp Sch Corp, IN 02:00 PM AA- *6.30 Iberia Par SD Parishwide, LA, GO 06:30 PM [Dec. 05] Aa2 AAA 39.80 Weber County, UT, GO 11:30 AM AA+ 31.31 Amarillo ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM BBB+ *3.50 Travis Co MUD #11, TX, GO 11:00 AM A+ *4.28 Newport, TN, GO 10:15 AM *5.00 Naunet Fire Dt, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 AA- 12.70 Ocean City, MD, GO 11:00 AM *2.00 Shenendehowa Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *1.50 Chili (Town), NY 11:30 AM 8.90 Ridgefield (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM [Dec. 09] *8.03 DeForest Area SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *10.00 Rice Lake Area SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *7.74 Crookston ISD #593, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.64 Mishawaka Sch City, IN 11:00 AM *1.60 Corinthian Pt MUD #2, TX, GO 11:30 AM *6.05 Grain Valley, MO, GO 12:00 PM 13.71 Rosemount-Apple Vly ISD #196, MN, RE 12:00 PM *7.00 Muncie Comm Schs, IN 02:00 PM [Dec. 10] *2.40 Scott Co Comm Dev Agy, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.27 Scott Co Comm Dev Agy, MN, GO 11:00 AM 9.48 Summit Hill Comm SD #161, IL, GO 11:00 AM *5.64 Coon Rapids, MN, GO 12:00 PM *3.70 Emerson Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.30 Scott Co Comm Dev Agy, MN, GO 12:00 PM *1.15 Scott Co Comm Dev Agy, MN, GO 12:00 PM 2.04 West Long Branch Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *2.65 Clara City Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 11] 2.22 Big Lake, MN, GO 11:00 AM 8.00 Greater Clark Co Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM *2.22 Highland Sch Town, IN 11:00 AM *4.59 Mission, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.68 New Durham Twp Metro SD, IN 11:00 AM AA- 16.00 Albany Co SD #1, WY, GO 01:00 PM *2.87 Arcadia, WI, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 12] *1.11 Lake Station Comm Sch Corp, IN 11:00 AM 2.32 Englewood, NJ 11:00 AM [Dec. 18] *5.53 East Bethel, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Dec. 19] *4.59 Albert Lea, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 07] *1.92 Hanover Comm Sch Corp, IN 02:00 PM
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks.