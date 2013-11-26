NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings
for the Dominican Republic:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B';
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Country Ceiling at 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominican Republic's ratings and Stable Outlook are underpinned by its resilient
and diversified economy, high per capita income, track record of macroeconomic
stability and sustained access to official lending and international capital
markets. These strengths are balanced against structural weaknesses in fiscal
accounts such as a narrow revenue base and rigid budget expenditure, rising
government debt and external financing needs, and a weak external liquidity
position.
The Dominican economy has shown resilience through adverse external and domestic
cycles. The country's five-year average growth is at par with the 'B' median of
4.5% in 2013. Economic growth could average 4.2% in 2014 - 2015, supported by
improving consumer confidence, higher public spending and the dynamism of
tourism, free trade zones and gold mining.
The central bank is committed to preserve price and currency stability.
Inflation reached 4.7% in October 2013 and is likely to end the year within the
official target band of 5% +/- 1%. Exchange rate flexibility is constrained by
domestic economic actors' sensitivity to sudden exchange rate movements, as
evidenced by the temporary pressures on the Dominican peso in 3Q13. This
highlights the importance of maintaining policy credibility and adequate
international reserves to support the economy's resilience to external shocks.
The post-electoral fiscal adjustment is proceeding in line with Fitch's
expectations. The incoming Medina administration brought the central government
deficit down to an estimated 2.9% of GDP in 2013, from 6.6% in 2012, through a
combination of public investment cuts and tax hikes. A narrow revenue base and
spending rigidities, chiefly burdensome electricity subsidies and transfers, are
likely to impede further deficit reductions.
General government debt doubled from 18% of GDP in 2007 to an estimated 36% of
GDP in 2013, driven by recurrent primary fiscal deficits and issuance of central
bank recapitalization bonds (5.3% of GDP). The debt and interest burden could
reach 241% and 17% of fiscal revenue in 2013, well above the respective 'B'
medians. Dominican Republic's debt tolerance is constrained by its narrow
revenue base, low domestic savings rates and poor record of debt restructuring.
Rising mining production enhances the already diversified structure of the
Dominican economy and contributes to mitigate near-term fiscal and external
imbalances. Despite this, external financing needs will remain among the highest
in the 'B' category at 134% of reserves in 2014, driven by high current account
deficits and hefty amortizations on official loans. Foreign reserves approached
USD4bn in October 2013, 2.5 months of current external payments, one of the
weakest coverage ratios in the 'B' category.
Maintaining market access and multilateral support are key for the Dominican
Republic. The sovereign issued USD1.5 billion in global bonds in 2013 and
intends to raise the same amount in 2014. The government also relies heavily on
preferential loans from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe agreement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating
change.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive
rating action include:
--Budget deficits contained at levels consistent with a stabilization of the
debt burden.
--A reduction in external vulnerabilities that enhances the country's shock
absorption capacity.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative
rating action include:
--Fiscal deterioration and growth underperformance leading to negative debt
dynamics and macroeconomic instability.
--Market financing constraints and difficulties in accessing budgetary support
from bilateral and multilateral lenders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:
--Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve tapering proceeds in an orderly
manner such that there are no massive capital outflows and external market
financing constraints for the Dominican Republic.
--Fitch assumes that Dominican Republic will be able to rollover USD894m in debt
maturities with multilaterals in 2014 and the government will continue to
benefit from access to budget support from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe
agreement.
--The growth, fiscal and external forecasts assume that Barrick Gold sustains
annual gold production at one million ounces and international prices are around
USD1,300 per ounce. The projections also assume average oil prices of USD100 per
barrel over the next two years.
