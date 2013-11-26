NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for the Dominican Republic: --Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'; --Country Ceiling at 'B+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Dominican Republic's ratings and Stable Outlook are underpinned by its resilient and diversified economy, high per capita income, track record of macroeconomic stability and sustained access to official lending and international capital markets. These strengths are balanced against structural weaknesses in fiscal accounts such as a narrow revenue base and rigid budget expenditure, rising government debt and external financing needs, and a weak external liquidity position. The Dominican economy has shown resilience through adverse external and domestic cycles. The country's five-year average growth is at par with the 'B' median of 4.5% in 2013. Economic growth could average 4.2% in 2014 - 2015, supported by improving consumer confidence, higher public spending and the dynamism of tourism, free trade zones and gold mining. The central bank is committed to preserve price and currency stability. Inflation reached 4.7% in October 2013 and is likely to end the year within the official target band of 5% +/- 1%. Exchange rate flexibility is constrained by domestic economic actors' sensitivity to sudden exchange rate movements, as evidenced by the temporary pressures on the Dominican peso in 3Q13. This highlights the importance of maintaining policy credibility and adequate international reserves to support the economy's resilience to external shocks. The post-electoral fiscal adjustment is proceeding in line with Fitch's expectations. The incoming Medina administration brought the central government deficit down to an estimated 2.9% of GDP in 2013, from 6.6% in 2012, through a combination of public investment cuts and tax hikes. A narrow revenue base and spending rigidities, chiefly burdensome electricity subsidies and transfers, are likely to impede further deficit reductions. General government debt doubled from 18% of GDP in 2007 to an estimated 36% of GDP in 2013, driven by recurrent primary fiscal deficits and issuance of central bank recapitalization bonds (5.3% of GDP). The debt and interest burden could reach 241% and 17% of fiscal revenue in 2013, well above the respective 'B' medians. Dominican Republic's debt tolerance is constrained by its narrow revenue base, low domestic savings rates and poor record of debt restructuring. Rising mining production enhances the already diversified structure of the Dominican economy and contributes to mitigate near-term fiscal and external imbalances. Despite this, external financing needs will remain among the highest in the 'B' category at 134% of reserves in 2014, driven by high current account deficits and hefty amortizations on official loans. Foreign reserves approached USD4bn in October 2013, 2.5 months of current external payments, one of the weakest coverage ratios in the 'B' category. Maintaining market access and multilateral support are key for the Dominican Republic. The sovereign issued USD1.5 billion in global bonds in 2013 and intends to raise the same amount in 2014. The government also relies heavily on preferential loans from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe agreement. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action include: --Budget deficits contained at levels consistent with a stabilization of the debt burden. --A reduction in external vulnerabilities that enhances the country's shock absorption capacity. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action include: --Fiscal deterioration and growth underperformance leading to negative debt dynamics and macroeconomic instability. --Market financing constraints and difficulties in accessing budgetary support from bilateral and multilateral lenders. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions: --Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve tapering proceeds in an orderly manner such that there are no massive capital outflows and external market financing constraints for the Dominican Republic. --Fitch assumes that Dominican Republic will be able to rollover USD894m in debt maturities with multilaterals in 2014 and the government will continue to benefit from access to budget support from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe agreement. --The growth, fiscal and external forecasts assume that Barrick Gold sustains annual gold production at one million ounces and international prices are around USD1,300 per ounce. The projections also assume average oil prices of USD100 per barrel over the next two years. Contact: Primary Analyst Cesar Arias Associate Director +1-212-908-0358 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Cesar Arias Associate Director +1-212-908-0358 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +1-212-908-9165 Committee Chairperson Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 