ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ NEW YORK STATE TOBACCO SETTLEMENT WEEK OF 1,200,000 /AA-/AA- FINANCING CORPORATION 12/02 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2022 REMARK: ROP 12/4 Day of Sale: 12/05 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 488,940 Aa2/AA-/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/02 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 12/04 Day of Sale: 12/05 DELAWARE RIVER PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 486,000 Baa3// REVENUE 12/02 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2027-2034 TERM: 2037, 2040 Day of Sale: 12/05 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 370,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA NEW YORK EMPLOYER ASSESSMENT 12/02 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: INDICATIONS OF INTEREST: 12/3 NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 351,045 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/02 $225,000,000 TANS 2013 SERIES A & B $125,000,000 BANS 2013 SERIES C $1,045,000 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 SERIES D MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP 12/04/2013 Day of Sale: 12/05 STATE OF TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 177,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA BONDS CONSISTING OF: $20MM WATER 12/02 ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013D, $15,095M WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013E $27,295M WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013F $114,610M WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013G MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SUNSHINE STATE GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 161,000 Aa3/AA-/NR FINANCING COMMISSION 12/02 $65,330M MULTIMODAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2010A-1 $65,330M MULTIMODAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2010B-1 $15,260M MULTIMODAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2011B-1 $15,260M MULTIMODAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2011C-1 MIAMI DADE COUNTY PROGRAM MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS SEWER WEEK OF 150,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ DISTRICT WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE 12/02 BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DEKALB COUNTY GEORGIA WATER & WEEK OF 141,000 Aa3// SEWERAGE REVENUE REFUNDING 12/02 SECOND RESOLUTION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 TERM: 2035 REMARK: ROP 12/2 Day of Sale: 12/03 PORT OF SEATTLE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 139,030 A1/A+/A+ INTERMEDIATE LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING 12/02 BONDS (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 12/04 Day of Sale: 12/04 LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 108,290 /AA-/ SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY 12/02 MGR: Guggenheim Securities LLC, New York REMARK: ROP 12/5 Day of Sale: 12/06 CORPUS CHRISTI UTILITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 103,460 A1/A/ JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE IMPROVEMENT 12/02 2013 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/05 UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI WEEK OF 92,790 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS 12/02 $55,180,000 SERIES 2013 C $37,610,000 SERIES 2013 D (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/04 WASHINGTON BELLINGHAM SCHOOL WEEK OF 88,000 /A+/ DISTRICT NO 501 UNLIMITED TAX 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION & REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 12/03 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 81,716 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE 12/02 EXP/EXP/ BONDS TAXABLE PASS THROUGH MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 12/25/2043 Day of Sale: 12/04 ARIZONA SCHOOL FACILITIES BOARD WEEK OF 80,195 A1/A+/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 12/02 PARTICIPATION MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/04 CITY OF COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 77,245 Aa1/AA/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 12/02 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 12/04 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 58,000 //A- ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 12/02 $41,000,000 SERIES A $17,000,000 SERIES B MGR: Cain Brothers, New York Day of Sale: 12/04 TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 12/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/04 WHIDBEY ISLAND PUBLIC HOSPITAL WEEK OF 50,000 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 12/02 OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 12/04 ARAPAHOE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #6 WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1/AA/ (LITTLETON SCHOOLS), COLORADO 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2030-2037 Day of Sale: 12/03 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 49,740 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS VARIABLE RATE 12/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013C (SOFT PUT) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMARK: A1/A+ Day of Sale: 12/02 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO TEXAS WEEK OF 47,195 NR/AA/NR EDUCATION FACILITIES CORPORATION 12/02 HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS (TRINITY UNIVERSITY PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 46,045 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/02 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying ratings S&P: AA Fitch: AA+ Day of Sale: 12/04 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 43,555 NR/NR/BB+ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A 12/02 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 12/05 POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 39,675 Aa3/A+/AA- UTILITY SYSTEM 12/02 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 12/05 SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 39,340 Aa3/NR/NR HOUSING AND AUXILIARY FACILITIES 12/02 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2028 TERM: 2033, 2039 Day of Sale: 12/05 CITY OF NORTH PORT, FLORIDA WEEK OF 39,115 A2//A TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT 12/02 ASSESSMENT BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2039 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 12/03 TRUSTEES OF THE TULSA AIRPORTS WEEK OF 36,915 /AA/ IMPROVEMENT TRUST, OKLAHOMA 12/02 GENERAL AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS $33,675,000 SERIES 2013A $3,240,000 FEDERALLY TAXABLE REFUNDING SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 12/04 SARASOTA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 35,485 /AA+/AA UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 12/02 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/03 GREENVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,274 /AA/ SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 12/02 SERIES 2013 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2014-2050 INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC REMARK: UNDERLYING: A+ Day of Sale: 11/26 PENNSYLVANIA LANCASTER INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 34,000 /BBB/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE 12/02 GARDEN SPOT VILLAGE 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2035 Day of Sale: 12/04 DUBLIN, OHIO, CAPITAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 33,800 Aaa/AAA/ IMPROVEMENT BONDS 12/02 $9,756,000 SERIES 2013 $24,035,000 SERIES 2014 - REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/05 BRIGHTON AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 33,000 // 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS 12/02 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/03 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 27,000 A1/A/ HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX REVENUE BONDS 12/02 MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., Chicago Day of Sale: 12/05 INDIANA PA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WEEK OF 25,000 Baa3// REVENUE BONDS 12/02 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 12/02 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 24,350 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY MULTI FAMILY HOUSING 12/02 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A (COUNTRY VILLAGE I, II AND III PROJECT) SERIES 2013B (SHAWNEE VILLAGE PROJECT) SERIES 2013C (CREEKWOOD APARTMENTS PROJECT) SERIES 2013D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago RICHMOND COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 24,260 // EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BOND 12/02 $21,365,000 TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013A $2,895,000 TAXABLE SERIES 2013B MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 12/04 LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 24,000 /AA/ SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY 12/02 GUARANTEED AUTHORITY BONDS MGR: Guggenheim Securities LLC, New York Day of Sale: 12/06 CALIFORNIA SAN GABRIEL UNIFIED WEEK OF 23,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/02 2008 ELECTION 2013C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/04 WEST ALLEGHENY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,215 Aa3// ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SER 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2031 Day of Sale: 12/04 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,500 NR/A+/ NO 202 WYANDOTTE GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/02 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2028 Day of Sale: 12/02 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas EDCOUCH-ELSA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,465 /AAA/ DISTRICT (HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) 12/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS $8,480M SERIES 2013A $8,985M SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 15,000 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 12/02 PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2014 SERIES A BONDS (NON AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,000 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY 12/02 HOUSING BONDS 2013 SERIES D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MANHEIM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 12/02 WILSON SCHOOL DISTRICT BERKS COUNTY WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/02 BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 12/05 MUSKEGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 9,980 /AA-/ STATE OF MICHIGAN 12/02 2013 COMMUNITY COLLEGE FACILITY BONDS SERIES I (GENERAL OBLIGATION - UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2038 Day of Sale: 12/04 LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,830 // FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/04 BRIDGETON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,365 Aa3// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 12/02 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/04 IRVINGTON UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,735 Aa2// DISTRICT WESTCHESTER COUNTY, 12/02 NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 12/03 REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 4 WEEK OF 8,475 /AA/ OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI (BLUE 12/02 SPRINGS, MISSOURI) GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2019-2020 Day of Sale: 12/02 SOUTH TEXAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,840 Aa3// DISTRICT PUBLIC FACILITY 12/02 CORPORATION SCHOOL FACILITY LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2029-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/03 ANNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,440 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 12/02 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /A+/ Day of Sale: 12/03 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas STATE OF OHIO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 7,000 /AA+/ REVENUE BONDS 12/02 OHIO ENTERPRISE BOND FUND (PRATT INDUSTRIES, INC) TAXABLE MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 12/03 SOUTH TEXAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,310 Aa3// DISTRICT PUBLIC FACILITY 12/02 CORPORATION SCHOOL FACILITY LEASE REVENUE QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013 (DIRECT-PAY SUBSIDY BONDS) MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2028 Day of Sale: 12/03 LIBERTY, MISSOURI GENERAL WEEK OF 6,175 // OBLIGATION 2013 12/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030 Day of Sale: 12/05 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,820 NR/A/ NO. 487 DICKINSON HERINGTON 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 12/03 LINCOLN COMMUNITY FACILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,500 NR/NR/ 05-1 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE SORRENTO 12/02 2013 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/05 MESA DEL SOL, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 5,445 // PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #1 12/02 SPECIAL LEVY REVENUE MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2023, 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 12/04 COUNTY OF GREENE WEEK OF 5,390 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/03 ARKANSAS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 5,390 /AA-/ AUTHORITY STATE AGENCIES FACILITIES 12/02 REVENUE BONDS (DEPARTMENT INFO SYSTEMS DATA CENTER PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 12/04 NORTH WASCO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,320 // FULL FAITH CREDIT REVENUE 2013 12/02 OREGON CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 12/05 PLUM PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,010 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013 12/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2044 Day of Sale: 12/04 STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,385 // CENTRE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/05 HENRY & BUREAU COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,400 /A/ (KEWANEE) COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 12/02 DISTRICT #229, SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/04 LIBERTY SPECIAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 2,525 // REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT 2013 12/02 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 12/05 TOWN OF WESTLAKE, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,905 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/02 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2032 Day of Sale: 12/05 MERRILL RANCH COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 1,850 /BBB-/ DISTRICT (FLORENCE), ARIZONA 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2014-2038 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/05 KANSAS WAMEGO PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 1,835 NR// COMMUNITY REFUNDING REVENUE 2013 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 12/03 MAHOMET, ILLINOIS GENERAL WEEK OF 1,400 // OBLIGATION BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE 12/02 SOURCE), SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/05 DERRY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,170 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/05 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,406,135 (in 000's)