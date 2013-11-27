BUENOS AIRES Nov 27 The compensation deal being negotiated between Argentina's YPF and Spain's Repsol will open opportunities in the South American country's non-conventional hydrocarbons sector, the head of YPF, Miguel Galuccio, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The board of Repsol unanimously agreed on Wednesday to start formal talks with Argentina over a compensation offer for YPF assets that Buenos Aires seized last year.

Galuccio also said he hopes to enter into an agreement with Mexico's Pemex to help develop the massive Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation in Argentina's southern Patagonia region.

(Reporting by Karina Grazina; Editing by Leslie Adler)