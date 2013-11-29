The following statement was released by the rating agency Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Israel - Rating Action ReportLONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'A+' respectively. The issue ratings on Israel's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A' and 'A+' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term foreign currency IDR has been revised to Positive from Stable. The Outlook on the Long-term local currency IDR is Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook on Israel's Long-term foreign currency IDR reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: Medium - The fiscal deficit is forecast to come in well below target this year. Based on data for the first 10 months Fitch predicts that the central government deficit will be 3.4% of GDP in 2013 versus a target of 4.3% of GDP and a 2012 outturn of 3.9% of GDP. Performance has been driven by a combination of consolidation measures, under-execution of budgeted spending and one-off factors. - The new government has turned around the fiscal position and is committed to a credible medium-term programme for further deficit reduction. Tax hikes and spending cuts are planned for 2014 and a proposal to tighten the ceiling on real expenditure growth (one of two fiscal rules) is being examined. The modest reprofiling of the consolidation programme in late November does not alter Fitch's view on the official commitment to reduce the deficit. - Public debt sustainability has improved. Improved fiscal performance combined with an upward revision to nominal GDP has lowered the debt/GDP ratio. Fitch expects the GDP ratio to fall to 65.4% of GDP in 2015, closer to the authorities' long-term target of 60% of GDP. - Gas production has begun smoothly, new discoveries have been made and an export policy (although not the modality of exports) has been agreed. Gas output has allowed a reduction in energy imports, which has contributed to a fall in the trade deficit of 0.8% of GDP over the first 10 months of 2013 and is likely to boost GDP by a similar amount over the year. A greater certainty and stability of energy supply will bolster the manufacturing sector. Fiscal revenues from gas are currently low. Israel's 'A' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers: - Near-term risks of a military conflict with Iran have eased following the P5+1 deal. Israel will be vigilant in ensuring Iran sticks to its commitments in the deal and any transgression could provoke a military response. There has been minimal direct spill-over from the conflict in Syria, although the course of the conflict and the impact on other neighbouring states remains uncertain. There has been little progress on peace talks with the Palestinians since they restarted earlier this year. Progress has been made in tackling structural weaknesses. In particular, a reduction in allowances should encourage greater participation in the labour force. Measures to reduce concentration in the private sector are under way. The authorities have taken advantage of favourable market conditions to lengthen the average maturity of debt and tap the international market. Debt management and high domestic and external financing flexibility are a rating strength. Israel's strong and well-developed institutions and education system have led to a diverse and advanced economy. Human development indicators and GDP per capita are high and the business environment promotes innovation, reflected in several major FDI transactions in the hi-tech sector this year. Political risk is a constraint on Israel's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Positive Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually or collectively, result in an upgrade: - A sustainable narrowing of the fiscal deficit consistent with fiscal rules, especially the deficit ceiling. - Continued progress in reducing the debt/GDP ratio towards the category peer median level. - A sustained easing in geopolitical risk. The current Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a downgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - A sustained deterioration of the debt/GDP ratio. - A serious encroachment of the Syrian conflict or a renewed intensification of hostilities with Iran. KEY ASSUMPTIONS A high level of political risk is factored into Israel's rating. Current regional conflicts are assumed to continue, but their impact on Israel not to worsen materially. Fitch does not expect a military conflict between Israel and Iran. Fitch assumes civil war in Syria will continue without seriously destabilising neighbouring states or directly spilling over into Israel. Fitch does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the Palestinians or exclude the possibility of renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Fitch assumes that the ruling coalition will hold together and remain committed to lowering the deficit over the forecast period. Gas supply and associated revenue streams are assumed to flow in line with the authorities' assumptions. Production at Tamar is expected to continue uninterrupted. Fiscal revenues will be low and there will be no exports during the forecast period. Fitch assumes that the financial sector will remain stable in the face of rising house prices. Fitch assumes that the global economy will improve gradually over the forecast period. Contact: Primary Analyst Paul Gamble Director +44 20 3530 1623 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Gergely Kiss Director +44 20 3530 1425 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 