CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following underlying ratings to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, New York's (TBTA) bonds: --$229 million subordinate revenue refunding bonds, series 2013D 'A+'. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following underlying, long-term ratings for the TBTA: --$6.9 billion outstanding general revenue bonds at 'AA-'; --$1.8 billion outstanding subordinate revenue bonds at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable for all bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS --CRITICAL ASSET: The bridge and tunnel system provides critical transportation links in the New York metropolitan area and is important to the economy of the greater New York region. Revenue Risk Volume: Stronger. --DEMONSTRATED TOLL INCREASES: The system has a mature and stable traffic base with historically strong ratemaking flexibility. While toll rates are high, traffic has remained relatively inelastic to TBTA's frequent increases. Revenue Risk Price: Stronger. --LARGE CAPITAL PROGRAM: The TBTA has a large, mostly debt-funded capital reinvestment program that is focused on state of good repair. Infrastructure Development/Renewal Risk: Midrange. --MTA TRANSFERS PROVIDE SOME BONDHOLDER PROTECTION: Structural subordination of MTA transfers (ranging from $315 million-$528 million since 2004) enhances bondholder protection by ensuring high senior and combined debt service coverage ratios. Debt Structure Risk: Midrange. --HEALTHY FINANCIAL METRICS WITH LOW-TO-MODERATE LEVERAGE: The TBTA has experienced strong levels of financial flexibility through robust debt service coverage levels (2.5x on the senior lien and 1.9x on a combined basis in 2012), albeit lower than historical coverage levels. Senior leverage is relatively low at 5.6x net debt-to-cash flow available for debt service. However, total leverage of 7.2x is moderate. RATING SENSITIVITIES --Debt service coverage on the general revenue bonds (senior lien) meaningfully below 2.0x or below 1.8x on both the senior and subordinate liens for a sustained period; --Lower than anticipated revenue yields from biennial planned toll increases or higher than anticipated expense growth; --Significant reduction in reserve levels with no expectation for replenishment; --Indication of deferred maintenance to sustain continued MTA transfers. SECURITY The general revenue and subordinate revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues collected on the bridges and tunnels operated by the TBTA. TRANSACTION SUMMARY The series 2013D subordinate revenue refunding bonds will be used to refund approximately $227 million of currently callable series 2002E bonds and to pay for the tender of up to $87 million of non-callable series 2002E bonds. Actual toll revenue for 2012 performed better than projected by the TBTA's independent engineer, Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. (Stantec). Toll revenue in 2012 of $1.491 billion fell less than 1% over 2011 toll revenue. Results for the first 10 months of 2013 indicate toll revenue is up 9.6% over the same period in 2012. Given the March 2013 toll increase, Stantec estimates toll revenue growth of 9.4% for the full year 2013 to $1.632 billion. Meanwhile, year-to-date traffic is flat but Stantec projects a decline of 2.3% over 2012. Since 2003, the TBTA has implemented fare and toll rate increases six times, most recently in March 2013 (delayed from January 2013). Traffic has been inelastic to these increases with a negative compound annual growth rate of just 0.56% from 2003-2012. As detailed in the November Financial Plan, the TBTA has proposed to change its biennial toll increases to achieve a lower revenue yield of 4% instead of 7.5%. The next toll increases are scheduled for 2015 and 2017.