NEW YORK Dec 4 The dollar rose against the euro and trimmed losses against the yen on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private employers added 215,000 jobs in November, topping economists' expectations.

The euro last traded at $1.3581, down 0.1 percent on the day, compared with $1.3596 before the data.

The dollar was last at 102.43 yen, down slightly on the day. Before the release, the dollar was at 102.32 yen.