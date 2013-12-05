BRIEF-Neinor Homes says will proceed with an offering of its ordinary shares
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
NEW YORK Dec 5 The dollar rose to a session high against the euro and pared losses versus the yen on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter.
Separate data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
The euro fell as low as $1.3546, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3548.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent on the day at 102.21 yen .
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago