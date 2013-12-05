UPDATE 3-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
Dec 5 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2013. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days. AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT DECEMBER ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 4 Dec 4 Dec 4-5 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 9 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 11 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
BERLIN, March 6 Demand for travel to the United States over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys said on Monday.
(Adds company news item) March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday. * STANDARD LIFE-ABERDEEN ASSET: Standard Life and Aberdeen set out the terms of their proposed 11 billion pound ($13.51 billion) merger on Monday, saying they expected the deal to save the combined companies up to 200 million pounds in costs. * STANDARD LIFE-ABERDEEN ASSET: The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Ass