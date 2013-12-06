LIMA Dec 6 A strike by workers at Peruvian mining company Buenaventura's largest silver mine has paralyzed production, a company executive said on Friday.

Workers at the Uchucchacua mine have been on strike since Wednesday demanding the restitution of 12 workers who were fired by Buenaventura for "serious misconduct of labor law," the company said in a statement.

"Workers have forced machinery to shut down, they have blocked access to the plant and the mine is totally paralyzed," said Carlos Galvez, Buenaventura's vice president of finances and administration.