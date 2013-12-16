Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
Dec 16 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT DECEMBER Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points at 7,314 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017