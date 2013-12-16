CHICAGO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference on
Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss its 2014 outlook for the U.S insurance
industry.
This call coincides with the publication of Fitch's 2014 outlook reports for the
U.S. health, life and property and casualty insurance segments, available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' Julie Burke, head of Fitch's North American Insurance
team, will lead the call and senior Fitch analysts will provide a brief summary
for each of the three segments. A Q&A session for teleconference participants
will follow the analysts' remarks.
Call Details
--Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET
--Participant Dial-In: +1-877-467-8597 (U.S. and Canada) or +1-706-902-0405
--Conference ID: #25140026
For those unable to listen to the live teleconference, a replay will be
available two hours after the call's completion.
To access, dial +1-855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 and provide the above
Conference ID #.
Contact:
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
