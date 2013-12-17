Dec 17 - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Dec. 17] Aa1 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM A+ *4.35 Overton County, TN, GO 10:30 AM *7.15 Dunn County, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA *3.63 Lombard Park Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 AA- 17.85 Miami-Dade County, FL, RE 10:00 AM Aa1 14.43 Central Cons SD #22, NM, GO 12:30 PM AA+ *1.99 Gurnee Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM Aa3 AA- 24.22 Miami-Dade County, FL, RE 10:30 AM 3.62 Barrington Borough, NJ 11:00 AM A- *1.93 Lake Ctrl Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM 3.92 Linden, NJ 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 525.00 Massachusetts, MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.13 Mechanicville, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 1.82 Peekskill, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.61 Plattsburgh, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Seymour, IN, GO 11:00 AM SP-1+ 27.53 Toms River Twp, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ *1.57 Valley Center, KS, GO 12:00 PM *2.01 North Bergen Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *1.18 Whiteland, IN, RE 12:00 PM *7.90 Lincoln Co ISD #54, OK, GO 01:45 PM 14.00 Biloxi, MS, GO 02:30 PM [Dec. 18] Aa2 *10.00 D C Everest Area SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.53 East Bethel, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aaa 26.08 Schertz-Cibolo ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM 11.00 Hempstead UFSD, NY 10:30 AM *1.51 Marcellus Vlg, NY 10:30 AM *1.73 Montgomery County, NY 11:00 AM *3.21 Prior Lake ISD #719, MN, GO 12:00 PM Aaa 9.29 Summit, NJ 11:00 AM *5.17 Little Falls Twp, NJ 11:30 AM AA+ 13.76 Jenks, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 19] *1.29 Albert Lea, MN, GO 11:00 AM *6.00 Calloway Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM A2 10.53 Cleveland Muni SD, OH, GO 11:00 AM 210.00 Colorado, CO 11:00 AM *7.18 East Brunswick Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *3.00 Elmira, NY 11:00 AM AA *9.81 Glassboro Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *10.77 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ *7.00 Marietta, GA, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Northvale Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 11.00 Orange-Ulster Cos BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 3.00 Schenectady County, NY, GO 11:00 AM *4.80 Winslow Twp, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ 61.00 Marietta, GA, GO 11:30 AM [Jan. 06] 21.32 Howard Lake-Waverly ISD #2687, MN 11:00 AM [Jan. 07] AA+ 15.00 Berkeley, CA, GO 12:00 PM *7.25 Norwood (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.92 Hanover Comm Sch Corp, IN 02:00 PM [Jan. 09] *10.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 13] *5.96 DeForest Area SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *8.30 Hector, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 14] 101.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 8.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 25.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 60.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 22] 354.11 Washington, WA, GO 10:30 AM 275.04 Washington, WA, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 27] 10.38 Mankato, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 28] 6.72 Oakdale, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 29] 15.00 Rapides Par SD #11, LA, GO 12:00 PM [Feb. 10] 10.74 Kerkhoven Murdock ISD #775, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Feb. 19] 9.12 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM