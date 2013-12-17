Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Running Backwards: Net Metering Short Circuits Electric Sales (The U.S. Takes Another Try at Feed-In Tariffs)NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects strong growth of U.S. net metering (NM) policy as federal and state governments seek to further renewable energy goals. However, the electricity generated under NM programs as a percentage of total electric retail sales will remain low, according to a new Fitch report. The majority of consumer produced NM electricity - mainly through solar technology - is self-consumed, resulting in lost sales to the utility. Fitch notes that excess NM generation sold back to utilities represents just only 0.01% of total electric retail sales in 2012. A key driver of NM growth is third-party financing of solar PV technology, which represents the largest proportion of net excess generation utilizing NM programs. U.S. residential PV Solar installations have been increasing at a 51% CAGR since 2005. In 2012, Residential PV installations increased 62% to 488MW, as compared to 2011, driven by the growth of third-party financing options. Third-party-owned systems now account for more than 50% of all new residential installations in most major residential markets. A further NM growth driver is new types of investor financing. The first securitization of distributed solar generation occurred in November 2013, opening up a whole new market for capital investment. The securitization market provides a potential new source of efficient capital to fund the nascent solar generation installations while removing the high cost barrier of entry for residential consumers. Fitch notes that NM programs are not without controversy. NM is a form of Feed In Tariff (FiT), usually a tool designed to promote broad energy or economic policies. FiTs have caused unintended consequences in several situations, both in Europe and the U.S. While FiTs differ in design, they all share a common feature, which incents one desired type or source of higher priced electricity generation. The higher costs are then expensed (or socialized) over the entire customer base. The full report 'Running Backwards: Net Metering Short Circuits Electric Sales' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Daniel Neama Associate Director +1-212-908-0561 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0577 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.