(The Federal Reserve is correcting the statement it initially
issued, deleting the words "federal funds rate" from the final
sentence of the statement. A corrected version of the statement
follows.)
Dec 18 WASHINGTON Dec 18 Following
is the full text of the statement released by the Federal
Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday following a
two-day meeting on interest rate policy.
Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee
met in October indicates that economic activity is expanding at
a moderate pace. Labor market conditions have shown further
improvement; the unemployment rate has declined but remains
elevated. Household spending and business fixed investment
advanced, while the recovery in the housing sector
slowed somewhat in recent months. Fiscal policy is restraining
economic growth, although the extent of restraint may be
diminishing. Inflation has been running below the Committee's
longer-run objective, but longer-term inflation expectations
have remained stable.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to
foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
expects that, with appropriate policy accommodation, economic
growth will pick up from its recent pace and the unemployment
rate will gradually decline toward levels the Committee judges
consistent with its dual mandate. The Committee sees the risks
to the outlook for the economy and the labor market as having
become more nearly balanced. The Committee recognizes that
inflation persistently below its 2 percent objective could pose
risks to economic performance, and it is monitoring inflation
developments carefully for evidence that inflation will move
back toward its objective over the medium term.
Taking into account the extent of federal fiscal
retrenchment since the inception of its current asset purchase
program, the Committee sees the improvement in economic activity
and labor market conditions over that period as consistent with
growing underlying strength in the broader economy. In light of
the cumulative progress toward maximum employment and the
improvement in the outlook for labor market conditions, the
Committee decided to modestly reduce the pace of its asset
purchases. Beginning in January, the Committee will add to its
holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $35
billion per month rather than $40 billion per month, and will
add to its holdings of longer-term Treasury securities at a pace
of $40 billion per month rather than $45 billion per month. The
Committee is maintaining its existing
policy of reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of
agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency
mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury
securities at auction. The Committee's sizable and
still-increasing holdings of longer-term securities should
maintain downward pressure on longer-term interest rates,
support mortgage markets, and help to make broader financial
conditions more accommodative, which in turn should promote a
stronger economic recovery and help to ensure that inflation,
over time, is at the rate most consistent with the Committee's
dual mandate.
The Committee will closely monitor incoming information on
economic and financial developments in coming months and will
continue its purchases of Treasury and agency mortgage-backed
securities, and employ its other policy tools as appropriate,
until the outlook for the labor market has improved
substantially in a context of price stability. If incoming
information broadly supports the Committee's expectation of
ongoing improvement in labor market conditions and inflation
moving back toward its longer-run objective, the Committee will
likely reduce the pace of asset purchases in further measured
steps at future meetings. However, asset purchases are not on a
preset course, and the Committee's decisions about their pace
will remain contingent on the Committee's outlook for the labor
market and inflation as well as its assessment of the likely
efficacy and costs of such purchases.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment and
price stability, the Committee today reaffirmed its view that a
highly accommodative stance of monetary policy will remain
appropriate for a considerable time after the asset purchase
program ends and the economic recovery strengthens. The
Committee also reaffirmed its expectation that the current
exceptionally low target range for the federal funds rate of 0
to 1/4 percent will be appropriate at least as long as the
unemployment rate remains above 6-1/2 percent, inflation between
one and two years ahead is projected to be no more than a half
percentage point above the Committee's 2 percent longer-run
goal, and longer-term inflation expectations continue to be well
anchored.
In determining how long to maintain a highly accommodative
stance of monetary policy, the Committee will also consider
other information, including additional measures of labor market
conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation
expectations, and readings on financial developments. The
Committee now anticipates, based on its assessment of these
factors, that it likely will be appropriate to maintain the
current target range for the federal funds rate well past the
time that the unemployment rate declines below 6-1/2 percent,
especially if projected inflation continues to run below the
Committee's 2 percent longer-run goal. When the Committee
decides to begin to remove policy accommodation, it will take a
balanced approach consistent with its longer-run goals of
maximum employment and inflation of 2 percent.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Ben S.
Bernanke, Chairman; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; James
Bullard; Charles L. Evans; Esther L. George; Jerome H.
Powell; Jeremy C. Stein; Daniel K. Tarullo; and Janet L. Yellen.
Voting against the action was Eric S. Rosengren, who believes
that, with the unemployment rate still elevated and the
inflation rate well below the target, changes in the purchase
program are premature until incoming data more clearly indicate
that economic growth is likely to be sustained above its
potential rate.