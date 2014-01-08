Jan 8 U.S. states have sued Novartis over
accusations the Swiss drugmaker paid kickbacks to a New York
pharmacy company to promote its Exjade drug to treat excessive
iron in the blood, the New York Attorney General said.
The complaint, unsealed on Wednesday, says Novartis paid New
York-based specialty pharmacy company BioScrip to keep patients
on Exjade at a time when the Swiss company feared patients were
discontinuing its use because of harmful side effects.
The drug was approved in 2005 and the charges allege that
the kickbacks started two years later.
Novartis disputed the claims and said it would defend itself
against the litigation.
The complaint against Novartis was filed under the New York
False Claims Act and other statutes in U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
New York filed a joint complaint with eight other states in
the case, which was initiated by a whistleblower, New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a news release.
BioScrip has agreed to pay $895,000 to resolve claims
against it in the case, Schneiderman said. Of that, $489,000
will go to reimburse federal taxpayer dollars paid by New York's
Medicaid program and $405,000 will go to repay state Medicaid
funds. A portion of the total will also go to the whistleblower
who made the initial allegations.
"This arrangement between Novartis and BioScrip was
dangerous for patients and is against the law," Schneiderman
said in a statement. "Our lawsuit against Novartis and our
agreement with BioScrip send a clear message: Drug companies
cannot pay pharmacies to promote drugs directly to patients."
Novartis said its interactions with BioScrip were part of
its efforts to assure patients were properly managing a serious
disease through the use of Exjade, which is prescribed for
patients who suffer dangerous iron overload in the blood
following transfusions.
"The company disputes the allegations made by the Attorney
General for the State of New York related to Novartis
Pharmaceutical Company's (NPC) interactions with specialty
pharmacy BioScrip and intends to defend itself in this
litigation," André Wyss, NPC President, said in an emailed
statement.
NPC is the U.S. based unit of Swiss-based Novartis AG.
