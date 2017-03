Jan 9 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL WEEK OF 775,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA FINANCE AUTHORITY 01/13 FUTURE TAX SECURED SUBORDINATE BONDS, FISCAL 2014 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF MINNESOTA STATE GENERAL WEEK OF 467,935 /AA/AA FUND APPROPRIATION BONDS 01/13 $397,680M TAX EXEMPT SERIES 2014A $70,255M TAXABLE SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 1/13

Day of Sale: 01/14 LA PAZ COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 292,295 /BBB/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/13 SENIOR LIEN PROJECT REVENUE "TAXABLE" MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 01/16 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 250,000 // ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS THREE 01/13 SERIES 2014A SENIOR DEBT ELECTRIC SYSTEM SUBORDINATED REVENUE BONDS, 2014 SERIES A SUB DEBT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: SENIOR DEBT: AA2/AA-/AA

SUB DEBT: AA3/A+/AA

Day of Sale: 01/15 THE COUNTY OF COOK, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 130,000 A1/AA/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/13 EXP/EXP/EXP SERIES 2014A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/16 FORT WORTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 122,995 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT 01/13 (TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA/NR REGIONAL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 115,000 NR/AA+/AA AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION EXCISE TAX 01/13 REVENUE BONDS (MARICOPA COUNTY PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION FUND) SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 01/14 IDAHO HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 102,445 NR/NR/NR REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A, 01/13 B1-B3 AND C (TAXABLE) (THE TERRACES OF BOISE PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: TERMS, TEMPS

Day of Sale: 01/14 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 82,000 Aa3/A+/ GRANT & REVENUE ANTICIPATION 01/13 FEDERAL HIGHWAY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2026 TERM: 2031

Day of Sale: 01/14 DEARBORN, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 71,740 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, WAYNE COUNTY, 01/13 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX CONSISTING OF: $69,450M - SERIES A $ 2,290M SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: SERIES A RATED: AA2// (QSBLF)

SERIES B RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/14 CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 69,890 /AA+/AA+ WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 01/13 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 01/14 VILLAGE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 69,000 // DISTRICT NO. 10 SUMTER COUNTY 01/13 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE, FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2024, 2031, 2044

Day of Sale: 01/16 CALIFORNIA SOUTH ORANGE COUNTY WEEK OF 65,875 /BBB+/ PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY CFD 01/13 SERIES 2014A SENIOR LIEN BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 01/14 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 63,950 // WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE 01/13 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 CONROE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,220 Aa2/AA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING, TEXAS 01/13 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/14 SACRAMENTO CITY SCHOOLS JOINT WEEK OF 45,000 /A/A POWERS FINANCING AUTHORITY LEASE 01/13 REVENUE REFUNDING, CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2026 TERM: 2036, 2040

Day of Sale: 01/16 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 41,950 Baa3/BBB-/ AGENCY 01/13 MILFORD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER ISSUE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/16 CAPITAL TRUST AGENCY (SILVER CREEK WEEK OF 34,590 NR/NR/NR ST. AUGUSTINE PROJECT) 01/13 SERIES 2013A $31,810M TAX EXEMPT SERIES 2015B $2,780M TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES A: 24,34,44 & 49

SERIES B: 2034

Day of Sale: 01/15 SACRAMENTO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,000 /A/A DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/13 REFUNDING, CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 01/15 ALEXANDRIA LOUISIANA UTILITIES WEEK OF 30,000 NR/A+/NR REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 01/13 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2024 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039, 2043

Day of Sale: 01/15 NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL WEEK OF 25,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA FINANCE AUTHORITY 01/13 FUTURE TAX SECURED SUBORDINATE BONDS FISCAL 2001 SERIES B, SUBSERIES B-3 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF GREENSBORO, GENERAL WEEK OF 20,020 Aaa/AAA/AAA OBLIGATION REFUNDING NORTH CAROLINA 01/13 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 01/16 GOLETA WATER DISTRICT REFUNDING WEEK OF 19,000 /AA-/A+ REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF 01/13 PARTICIPATION, CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2024

Day of Sale: 01/14 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 18,000 /AA-/ NEWARK CAPITAL FUND PROGRAM REVENUE 01/13 /EXP/ BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/15 NORTHEAST PUBLIC SEWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,455 NR/A+/ SEWERAGE SYSTEM REVENUE, MISSOURI 01/13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 01/14 REAGAN COUNTY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,500 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT 01/13 (REAGAN COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/13 COLORADO SPRINGS AIRPORT SYSTEM WEEK OF 13,000 Baa1/BBB+/ REVENUE REFUNDING SERIES 2014 01/13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2021

Day of Sale: 01/14 COUNTIES OF MADISON, JERSEY, WEEK OF 13,000 /AA/ MACOUPIN, CALHOUN, MORGAN, 01/13 SCOTT & GREEN, ILLINOIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 536 (LEWIS & CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE) (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/16 HARBORFIELDS CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,620 Aa2// DISTRICT OF GREENLAWN SUFFOLK 01/13 COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/14 PIMA COUNTY ARIZONA GENERAL WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/AA OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 01/13 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/16 CLINTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 124 WEEK OF 9,875 /AA+/ OF HENRY COUNTY MISSOURI GENERAL 01/13 OBLIGATION BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) $7,585M SERIES A TAX EXEMPT $2,290M SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: A: 21-34

B: 15-21

/A+

Day of Sale: 01/15 BRANSON REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,800 /AA+/ NO. 4 OF TANEY COUNTY MISSOURI 01/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2019-2023 REMARK: /A+

Day of Sale: 01/16 HALE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 9,630 /A/ SCHOOL TAX WARRANTS SERIES 2013A 01/13 ALABAMA MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 01/16 HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,425 Aa2// LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2014 (LIMITED TAX OBLIGATIONS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2031 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 01/14 JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTIRCT WEEK OF 9,330 /AA+/ MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/13 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2018-2024 REMARK: /AA-

Day of Sale: 01/13 GATESVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,400 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/13 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Tulsa INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1

Day of Sale: 01/14 HANNIBAL 60 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 8,000 /AA+/ MARION AND RALLS COUNTY, MISSOURI 01/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2021-2026 REMARK: /A+

Day of Sale: 01/15 CUSHING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 // TEXAS 01/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/16 COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,390 /AAA/ DISTRICT NUMBER 157-C WILL AND COOK 01/13 COUNTIES, ILLINOIS (FRANKFORT) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/13 PINE HILL BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 6,725 /AA-/A NEW JERSEY 01/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2033

Day of Sale: 01/16 MISSOURI SCHOOL BOARDS ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 6,290 /A/ REFUNDING LEASE PARTICIPATION 01/13 CERTIFICATES (FOX C-6 SCHOOL DISTRICT, JEFFERSON COUNTY, MISSOURI PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 01/14 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,065 NR/AA-/NR DISTRICT NO. 19 01/13 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN BRAZORIA COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: (MAC)

Day of Sale: 01/14 WOODSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,000 /AAA/ DISTRICT 01/13 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN REFUGIO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 01/16 COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,980 Aaa// NUMBER 34 01/13 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS (GLENVIEW) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/15 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,825 /AA/ NUMBER 300 01/13 KANE, MCHENRY, COOK AND DEKALB COUNTIES, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/14 TRENTON R-IX SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 3,945 /AA+/ GRUNDY COUNTY MISSOURI GENERAL 01/13 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2020 REMARK: /A+

Day of Sale: 01/14 VILLAGE OF CORRALES GROSS WEEK OF 3,500 // RECEIPTS TAX REVENUE BONDS, 01/13 NEW MEXICO *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 01/14 CUMBERLAND COUNTY RECREATION CENTER WEEK OF 3,500 NR/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/13 MAINE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/14 SUSQUENITA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,440 A1// PERRY AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES, 01/13 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 01/13 CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,265 Aa2// LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2021 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 01/15 VANDERCOOK LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 2,660 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 01/13 JACKSON COUNTY, 2014 REFUNDING BOND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/16 FRUITVALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 990 /AAA/NR DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 01/14

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,204,015 (in 000's)