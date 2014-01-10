INDIANAPOLIS Jan 10 A top Federal Reserve official said he is "disinclined" to focus on December's jobs data alone as he considers whether the U.S. central bank should continue to trim bond purchases.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters he was more focused on the drop in unemployment last month to 6.7 percent, from 7.0 percent, than on the 74,000 new jobs that were created, which was well below expectations.

While he said the Fed looks likely to continue its measured cuts to the stimulative bond buying, Bullard added he would hesitate to do so if already low inflation stepped yet lower.