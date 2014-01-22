LOS ANGELES Jan 22 Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings said on Wednesday he believed it was unlikely that Internet service providers would block Netflix videos in response to an appeals court decision that rejected federal "net neutrality" rules.

"Our economic interests are pretty aligned," Hastings said on a post-earnings webcast. Broadband providers want to sell higher-priced service with faster speeds, he said, and need content for it from services like Netflix that work well with faster speeds.