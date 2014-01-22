TORONTO Jan 22 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its Kanowna gold mine in Western Australia to Northern Star Resources Ltd for A$75 million ($66.4 million), as part of its move to sell non-core assets and focus on its lower cost mines.

The mine produced about 225,000 ounces in 2013. It contains proven and probable reserves of roughly 600,000 ounces, along with measured and indicated resources of another 600,000 ounces.