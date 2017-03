Jan 24 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE OF MINNESOTA WEEK OF 467,935 /AA/AA STATE GENERAL FUND APPROPRIATION 01/27 BONDS CONSISTING OF: $397,680M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2014A $ 70,255M TAXABLE SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/27 THE ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY WEEK OF 404,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 01/27 / /EXP TOLLHIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES A (REFUNDING) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/29 NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 360,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ FINANCE AUTHORITY 01/27 WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM SECOND GENERAL RESOLUTION REVENUE BONDS, FISCAL 2014 SERIES CC MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2019 TERM: 2044, 2045, 2047

Day of Sale: 01/27 TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 250,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 01/27 (MTA BRIDGES AND TUNNELS) GENERAL RESOLUTION BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/29/2014

Day of Sale: 01/30 VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/AA-/ HEALTH SYSTEM (VCU) AUTHORITY, 01/27 VIRGINIA TAXABLE GENERAL REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE TBD

Day of Sale: 01/30 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA WEEK OF 155,000 A2/A+/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/27 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2034 TERM: 2038

Day of Sale: 01/28 MIDLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 93,110 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA

Day of Sale: 01/29 CITY OF IRVING WEEK OF 59,000 /BBB+/ HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX REVENUE 01/27 REFUNDING BONDS ($24MM TAXABLE/$35MM TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT: 14-33, 38, 43

TAXABLE: 20, 23, 28, 33, 43, 53

Day of Sale: 01/28 EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY (ECU), WEEK OF 54,850 Aa2/AA-/ NORTH CAROLINA 01/27 GENERAL REVENUE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043

Day of Sale: 01/28 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 53,610 /A+/AA- CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 01/27 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 NORTH RIDGEVILLE CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,009 Aa3// DISTRICT, OHIO SCHOOL FACILITIES 01/27 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/28 SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 // (HIDALGO AND STARR COUNTIES) 01/27 LIMITED TAX BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2034

Day of Sale: 01/27 YOAKUM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 NR/AAA/NR (DEWITT, LAVACA AND GONZALES 01/27 COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-A & SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/27 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 44,695 Aa1/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 01/27 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/27/2014

Day of Sale: 01/28 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 43,430 /BBB-/BBB AGENCY 01/27 LAWRENCE GENERAL HOSPITAL ISSUE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,120 Aaa/AA+/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 01/27 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS) MAINTENANCE TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/29 CITY OF OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 41,745 /AA/AA SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/27 2014 SERIES A MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 01/30 PENDELTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 16R WEEK OF 41,050 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014A, OREGON 01/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2038

Day of Sale: 01/29 NASSAU HEALTH CARE CORPORATION, WEEK OF 40,000 // NEW YORK 01/27 REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES, 2014 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 37,010 NR/BBB/ DISTRICT NO 2004-1, CALIFORNIA 01/27 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2027-2034

Day of Sale: 01/28 DEER VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 34,600 Aa2//AA- DISTRICT NO. 97 01/27 MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2008, SERIES E (2014) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 CITY OF MIDLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 32,895 /AA+/AAA LIMITED TAX CERTIFICATE OF 01/27 OBLIGATION SERIES AND GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 31,575 A1/AA/ SUBORDINATE LIEN INCOME TAX BONDS, 01/27 SERIES 2014A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 WEEK OF 30,100 /AA+/ OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 01/27 /EXP/ (LEE'S SUMMIT R-7) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City

Day of Sale: 01/28 SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 23,300 /AA+/ BOARD OF EDUCATION 01/27 MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 BRYAN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 22,300 Aa3// SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES A 01/27 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/29 CITY OF ATLANTA, GEORGIA WEEK OF 20,745 /A-/ TAX ALLOCATION BONDS 01/27 (PERRY BOLTON PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2027 TERM: 2034, 2041

Day of Sale: 01/31 GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,000 /AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/27 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATON BONDS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/29 GRAPEVINE 4B ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 19,500 A1// CORPORATION, TEXAS 01/27 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2014 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: (SALE DATE TBD (1/27 OR 1/28) PENDELTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 16R WEEK OF 13,959 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014B, OREGON 01/27 DEFERRED INTERST MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 01/29 CITY OF ALTOONA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/27 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: INSURED

Day of Sale: 01/28 MERKEL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 /AAA/ TEXAS 01/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

(TEXAS PSF GUARANTEED)

Day of Sale: 01/30 FREEDOM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 01/30 MIDDLETOWN, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/27 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 01/29 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 01/28 UPPER MERION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 // MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 01/30 LONDON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,750 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 01/27 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 01/30 EDUCATION DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 9,650 Aa2/AA/ YORK COUNTY, VIRGINIA 01/27 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 01/29 MORRILL COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 0063 WEEK OF 8,900 A1// (BRIDGEPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS) 01/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/29 JEFFREY PLACE NEW COMMUNITY WEEK OF 8,295 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY, OHIO 01/27 JEFFREY PLACE REDEVELOPMENT BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/30 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,240 NR/BBB-/NR CORPORATION 01/27 STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (ALLEGANY COLLEGE OF MARYLAND PROJECT), SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/29 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,120 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 165, TEXAS 01/27 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/30 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #303 WEEK OF 4,800 /A+/ (PEKIN), ILLINOIS 01/27 TAZEWELL COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/29 BOROUGH OF HASBROUCK HEIGHTS WEEK OF 3,900 // COUNTY OF BERGEN, NEW JERSEY 01/27 GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 01/28 ASHLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 3,685 Aa3// COUNTIES OF GRATIOT & SAGINAW, 01/27 2014 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/28 MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 3,500 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 01/27 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (LANSING MANOR APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/30 CITY OF IOWA PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,250 NR/AA-/NR (WICHITA COUNTY) 01/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF MANSFIELD, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,255 Aa2/AA+/AA CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 01/27 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 01/27 MIDDLETOWN, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 700 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION TAXABLE BONDS 01/27 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 01/29

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,915,578 (in 000's)