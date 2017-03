Jan 31 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE OF ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,000,000 A3/A-/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2039 GRAND PARKWAY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 733,130 NR/SP-1+/ CORPORATION GRAND PARKWAY SYSTEM 02/03 SUBORDINATE TIER TOLL REVENUE REFUNDING BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES 2014A TEXAS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 02/04 SAN DIEGO COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT WEEK OF 315,365 A3/A-/ AUTHORITY SENIOR SPECIAL FACILITIES 02/03 REVENUE BONDS (CONSOLIDATED RENTAL CAR FACILITY PROJECT) $30,620M 2014A TAX EXEMPT NON AMT $284,745M 2014B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: TAXABLE SERIES B: INDICATIONS 2/4

Day of Sale: 02/05 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 315,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY PROJECT REVENUE 02/03 BONDS SENIOR SERIES 2014-1 PROJECT REVENUE BONDS SENIOR SERIES 2014-2 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 2/4

Day of Sale: 02/05 THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE WEEK OF 180,485 Aa3/AA-/ UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS 02/03 UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AUXILIARY FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: SERIES A TAX-EXEMPT

Day of Sale: 02/04 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 175,000 Aa2/AA/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 02/03 COOK CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF FORT WORTH, TEXAS WEEK OF 172,085 Aa1/NR/AA (TARRANT, DENTON, PARKER, JOHNSON 02/03 AND WISE COUNTIES, TEXAS) WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/04 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 134,800 Aa2/AA/ HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO 02/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/05 ABILENE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 87,680 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 02/03 TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa2/AA

Day of Sale: 02/06 CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WEEK OF 71,000 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION, GEORGIA 02/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2033 GOOSE CREEK CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 63,035 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/03 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2034, 2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa2/AA/AA

Day of Sale: 02/04 SUNSHINE STATE GOVERNMENTAL WEEK OF 57,000 Aa3/AA-/NR FINANCING COMMISSION CONSISTING OF: 02/03 (MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PROGRAM) MULTIMODAL REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $28,500M SERIES 2011B-1 $28,500M SERIES 2011C-1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 48,320 Aa2//AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/03 2014A SERIES ONE (TAX EXEMPT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/06 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 35,065 Aa1/AAA/AA+ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/03 REFUNDING BONDS 2014 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 29,997 /A+/ UNLIMITED TAX ROAD BONDS 02/03 /EXP/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2 SERIES CIBs AND CABs SCHOOL OF THE OSAGE LAKE OZARK WEEK OF 28,875 // MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/03 $9MM SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 2014A $3,5M SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 2014B $16,375M SCHOOL REFUNDING 2014C MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: A: 2027- 2029

Day of Sale: 02/06 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTHERN WEEK OF 27,810 A3/A/ ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY CERTIFICATES 02/03 OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2034

Day of Sale: 02/04 INDIANA UNIVERSITY LEASE PURCHASE WEEK OF 21,355 Aaa/AA+/NR OBLIGATIONS SERIES 2014A THE 02/03 TRUSTEES OF INDIANA UNIVERSITY MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York GOOSE CREEK CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 18,255 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/03 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014A TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa2/AA/AA

Day of Sale: 02/03 ARLINGTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,610 Aa1// DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 02/03 BUILDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: AA

Day of Sale: 02/05 DEL VALLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,730 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT 02/03 (TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/05 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 14,540 Aa2/AA/ STATE APPROPRIATION BONDS 02/03 (HOUSING INFRASTRUCTURE) 2014 SERIES A & B (NON AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/06 ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 14,090 Aa2/NR/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014B 02/03 SERIES ONE (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York EAST LYCOMING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION LT SERIES 2014A GENERAL OBLIGATION LT SERIES 2014B GENERAL OBLIBATION SERIES 2014C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022

Day of Sale: 02/04 SIENNA PLANTATION MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,405 /BBB+/ DISTRICT #3 02/03 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2014, TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/06 PALMYRA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,000 /AA-/ LEBANON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022

Day of Sale: 02/03 CULVER SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 4 WEEK OF 8,800 A2/NR/ JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON 02/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 02/06 BROWNSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,755 // FAYETTE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES 02/03 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES SERIES C OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/04 MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 7,720 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 02/03 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (VILLAGE OF REDFORD COTTAGES PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago LIBERTY PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT #53 WEEK OF 6,825 // CLAY COUNTY, MISSOURI 02/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: AA S&P Expected

Day of Sale: 02/03 COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,805 /A+/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2024

Day of Sale: 02/05 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,200 // DISTRICT #359 02/03 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014, TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/04 ABINGTON HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,150 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2018 JEFFERSON COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,025 /A+/ MISSOURI $3,390M SERIES 2014A 02/03 $2,635M SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/06 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,500 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 02/03 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A (COUNTRY VILLAGE I, II AND III PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/06 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,400 // DISTRICT #121 02/03 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014, TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/05 HARRIS - FORT BEND COUNTIES WEEK OF 4,350 /A/ MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 02/03 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS AND FORT BEND COUNTIES) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 02/04 HANCOCK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,315 Aa2// 2014 REFUNDING BONDS 02/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/05 HALE AREA SCHOOLS, COUNTIES OF WEEK OF 4,095 Aa2// IOSCO & OGEMAW, MICHIGAN 2014 02/03 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/06 VICTOR ELEMENTARY ESD COMMUNITY WEEK OF 2,040 NR/NR/ FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 06-2 02/03 SPECIAL TAX 2014A, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2048

Day of Sale: 02/04 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTHERN WEEK OF 1,565 A3/A/ ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY CERTIFICATES 02/03 OF PARTICIPATION TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2016

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,690,177 (in 000's)