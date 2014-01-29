Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
BUENOS AIRES Jan 29 Argentina's YPF said on Wednesday it has advanced in talks with Malaysia's state oil company Petronas toward an investment deal to develop the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field in Patagonia.
"We have advanced toward a future deal," YPF chief Miguel Galuccio told Reuters by e-mail from Malaysia, where he met with his Petronas counterpart.
It was the second meeting between Galuccio and Petronas President Tan Sri Dato'Shamsul Azhar as the two companies try to reach a Vaca Muerta deal.
YPF estimates the onshore Vaca Muerta deposit contains 661 billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, making it one of the biggest shale reserves in the western hemisphere.
Despite Vaca Muerta's potential, only Dow Chemical Co and U.S. oil company Chevron Corp have agreed so far to invest in the project.
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
* Focus on global finance chiefs meeting (Updates with close of U.S. markets)