Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 13 Occidental Petroleum Corp on Thursday said it reached a deal to sell its interests in a large natural gas field in the central United States for a pre-tax price of $1.4 billion, with proceeds earmarked for share repurchases.
The buyer was not disclosed.
Occidental's interest comprises more than 1.4 million acres in the Hugoton field that spans southwestern Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and Colorado.
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.
