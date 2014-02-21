LOS ANGELES Feb 21 Dish Networks Inc
Chairman Charlie Ergen said the proposed merger between Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc will cause a
"seismic shift" in the media business and his company is
considering how to respond.
Ergen said the transaction would concentrate broadband,
video and content in a "nationwide player." "That's going to
send a seismic shift across our industry in ways that maybe we
can't predict today," he said on Friday on a conference call
after the satellite TV provider released quarterly earnings.