ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE OF WISCONSIN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 393,610 // REVENUE BONDS AND REVENUE REFUNDING 03/17 BONDS 2014 SERIES 1 & 2015 SERIES 1 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: EXPECTED RATINGS Aa2/AA+/AA+ KROLL: APPLIED FOR Day of Sale: 03/20 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 293,100 A1/A+/ AIRPORT SYSTEM SUBORDINATE LIEN 03/17 REVENUE BONDS (NON-AMT & AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF HOLLAND WEEK OF 160,000 Aa3/AA/ OTTAWA AND ALLEGAN COUNTIES 03/17 STATE OF MICHIGAN ELECTRIC UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/18 Day of Sale: 03/19 SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WEEK OF 120,000 Aa2/AAA/AA+ TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY 03/17 SALES TAX REVENUE LIMITED TAX CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034 TERM: 2040 REMARK: ROP: TUESDAY Day of Sale: 03/18 WESTCHESTER COUNTY LOCAL WEEK OF 110,000 /BB+/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 03/17 PACE UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/19 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH & WEEK OF 92,000 A2/A/A EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/17 REVENUE HARTFORD HEALTHCARE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2025-2034 TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 03/19 RICHLAND COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 71,705 Baa3/BBB/ ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 03/17 REFUNDING BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York TERM: 2023 Day of Sale: 03/18 COUNTY OF HENRICO, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 67,295 Aa1/AAA/AAA WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS 03/17 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2044 Day of Sale: 03/20 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF ORANGE COUNTY, WEEK OF 65,830 Aa2/NR/AA FLORIDA 03/17 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORFOLK, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 63,830 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF PORT ST. LUCIE,FLORIDA WEEK OF 63,215 Aa3/AA-/ $33,490M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/17 SERIES 2014 $29,725 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/18 BOT UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN WEEK OF 51,535 Aa2/AA-/ COLORADO 03/17 INSTITUTIONAL ENTERPRISE REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2014 REMARK: COLORADO STATE INTERCEPT PROGRAM UNDERLYING RATING A1/A Day of Sale: 03/18 SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 46,035 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 186 03/17 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., New York REMARK: (BAM INSURED) CITY OF WESTLAKE, OHIO WEEK OF 44,940 Aa1/AA+/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION/NON-TAX REVENUE 03/17 BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2018-2033 TERM: 2037, 2041, 2044 REMARK: (MOODY'S CONFIRMED/S&P EXPECTED) Day of Sale: 03/18 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 43,205 /AA/ AUTHORITY (COMMONWEALTH OF 03/17 PENNSYLVANIA) COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS (NORTHAMPTON COUNTY AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROJECT) SERIES A & B 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 03/19 CENTER GROVE MULTI-FACILITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 38,555 // BUILDING CORPORATION 03/17 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 2014, SERIES A, B, C MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034 Day of Sale: 03/19 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 37,830 Aa1/AA+/ AGENCY 03/17 SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/19 Day of Sale: 03/20 RHODE ISLAND STUDENT LOAN AUTHORITY WEEK OF 34,750 /A+/A STUDENT LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS 03/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/20 MATANUSKA-SUSTINA BOROUGH ALASKA WEEK OF 29,330 /AA+/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS 03/17 2014 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/19 Day of Sale: 03/20 ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 28,420 NR/BB/NR CORPORATION 03/17 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $26,845M SERIES 2014A $ 1,575M SERIES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: 2014A TERM BONDS DUE: 2024; 2034 AND 2044 SERIES 2014 B (TAXABLE) TERM BOND DUE 2020 Day of Sale: 03/20 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, WEEK OF 27,345 /A+/ SERIES 2014A 03/17 EVIDENCING THE PROPORTIONAL INTERESTS OF THE REGISTERED OWNERS THEREOF IN LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY ANOKA-HENNEPIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11 ANOKA, MINNESOTA MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025 Day of Sale: 03/19 ARIZONA POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 26,695 Aa2/AA/NR POWER RESOURCE REVENUE BONDS, 03/17 2014 SERIES MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF DECATUR, MACON COUNTY, WEEK OF 23,445 A1/A/ ILLINOIS 03/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 03/19 SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 IN THE CITY AND WEEK OF 21,400 Aa2/AA-/AA+ COUNTY OF DENVER, COLORADO 03/17 EXP/EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2034 MEMPHIS CENTER CITY REVENUE FINANCE WEEK OF 18,115 Aa3/AA-/ CORPORATION, TENNESSEE 03/17 SPORTS FACILITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2031 Day of Sale: 03/18 COMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,750 /AA/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/17 BONDS (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA WEEK OF 16,900 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/17 SERIES 2014 A &B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/20 KERSHAW COUNTY AND LEE COUNTY WEEK OF 16,585 // REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY, 03/17 SOUTH CAROLINA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039, 2044 REMARK: BAM INSURED NR/AA (A3/A+ UNDER) Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF TEMPLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,225 /AA/ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 03/17 SERIES 2014 (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2044 Day of Sale: 03/18 SADDLE MOUNTAIN USD #90 WEEK OF 15,000 /A-/ ARIZONA 03/17 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2029 Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS WEEK OF 14,255 // **********TAX-EXEMPT********8 03/17 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 03/19 OREGON REDMOND FULL FAITH AND WEEK OF 14,075 // CREDIT OBLIGATIONS 03/17 SERIES 2014A CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/19 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 14,000 NR/AA+/NR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 03/17 2014 SERIES A (CASTLE WOODS APARTMENTS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 03/20 STEAMBOAT SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,585 Aa2/NR/NR NO. RE-2 ROUTT COUNTY COLORADO 03/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A, 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/18 NANUET UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,755 Aa2/NR/ NEW YORK 03/17 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 03/19 GREATER ARIZONA DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,400 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 03/17 SERIES 2014 A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/19 EAST ALLEGHENY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/17 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/19 DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 03/17 OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/19 MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,500 /AA-/ ROXANA COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 03/17 DISTRICT #1, GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/20 INTERSTATE 49/HIGHWAY 291 WEEK OF 9,350 NR/NR/ INTERCHANGE PROJECT - HARRISONVILLE 03/17 MISSOURI TRANSPORTATION SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/17 ELMIRA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,590 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 03/17 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/18 CLEBURNE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 8,572 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT (JOHNSON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIESJ 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM OREGON REDMOND FULL FAITH AND WEEK OF 6,625 // CREDIT OBLIGATIONS 03/17 SERIES 2014B CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/19 CITY OF RENO, NEVADA 2002 SAD NO 4 WEEK OF 6,500 // SOMERSETT PARKWAY LOCAL IMPROVEMENT 03/17 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. Day of Sale: 03/20 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,480 NR/AA-/NR DISTRICT NO. 83 (A POLITICAL 03/17 SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP Day of Sale: 03/18 BERKS-MONTGOMERY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 6,000 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/17 SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/18 COUNTY OF SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,000 // 2014 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 03/17 PARTICIPATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. Day of Sale: 03/20 KENOSHA, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 5,520 Aa2/AA/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/17 PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023 Day of Sale: 03/17 MEMPHIS CENTER CITY REVENUE FINANCE WEEK OF 5,300 Aa3/AA-/ CORPORATION, TENNESSEE 03/17 TAXABLE SPORTS FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (STADIUM PROJECT) **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2023 TERM: 2031 Day of Sale: 03/18 PLAINFIELD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 5,210 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014A 03/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033 Day of Sale: 03/19 DUBOIS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,010 // CLEARFIELD AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES, 03/17 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/20 PLAINFIELD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 4,790 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/17 SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/19 BECKVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,355 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2018 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING AA- Day of Sale: 03/19 CITY OF SEA ISLE CITY WEEK OF 4,345 // CAPE MAY COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 03/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/20 KERSHAW COUNTY AND LEE COUNTY WEEK OF 3,865 // REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY 03/17 SOUTH CAROLINA WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE, SERIES 2014B MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock REMARK: BAM INSURED NR/AA (A3/A+ UNDER) Day of Sale: 03/18 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,850 // DISTRICT #89 03/17 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/17 DELHI UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,000 /SP-1+/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/17 ANTICIPATION NOTES, CALIFORNIA BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. Day of Sale: 03/19 WAYNESVILLE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,130 /A/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION BONDS 03/17 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/18 SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 2,070 Aa1/NR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 03/19 BUTLER TECHNICAL ENERGY WEEK OF 1,935 // CONSERVATION BONDS, OHIO 03/17 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2028 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/20 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,264,140 (in 000's)