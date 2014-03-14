By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON, March 13
weighing requests for military assistance from Ukraine,
including both lethal and non-lethal support, two U.S.
officials said on Thursday, as a prominent U.S. senator urged
approval of any arms sought by Kiev.
The U.S. officials, who asked to speak on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the diplomatic
discussions, said the United States had already decided to move
ahead with some aid, including military food rations.
The U.S. government was still weighing other requests,
including for lethal aid, which were made through the U.S. State
Department, the officials added, without offering more details.
Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Ukraine's interim government asked for arms, ammunition and
intelligence support but the United States had decided against
further assistance beyond rations because of concerns about
stoking tensions with Russia.
Senator John McCain said if the Journal's article were
accurate, it would be "deeply disturbing."
"The United States should not be imposing an arms embargo on
a victim of aggression," McCain said in a statement.
"Now is the time to show the Ukrainian government and people
that the United States stands with them in their hour of
greatest need."
Russia launched new military exercises near its border with
Ukraine on Thursday, showing no sign of backing down on plans to
annex its neighbor's Crimea region despite a
stronger-than-expected drive for sanctions from the EU and
United States.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said serious steps would
be imposed on Monday by the United States and Europe if a
referendum on Crimea joining Russia takes place on Sunday as
planned.
Still, U.S. officials have emphasized diplomatic and
economic tools meant to pressure Moscow, while the Pentagon has
moved to reassure NATO allies and partners by gestures including
boosting participation in a NATO's Baltic air policing mission.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, speaking earlier on
Thursday before a congressional hearing, also noted Pentagon's
decision to suspend military engagements with Russia and boost
aviation training with Poland.
"The administration's efforts have been focused on
de-escalating the crisis, supporting the new Ukrainian
government with economic assistance and reaffirming our
commitments to our allies, NATO partners, in Europe," Hagel
said.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)