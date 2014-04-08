For a company that seemingly can't put a foot wrong the steepest two-day drop in its share price in nearly two years on little news is worth a look.

** Ashtead Group slips 7.5% adding to Monday's losses and is now more than 10% below last week's record high.

** According to StarMine 15 analysts cover the stock. 15 buys, no holds, no sells.

** Ashtead is widely owned featuring as a top holding among a range of UK-focused funds including Franklin Templeton and Artemis, according to latest available fund factsheets.

** The stock has been on a tear up 10 times since late 2011.

** With the broader market taking a breather cashing in on outperformers is gathering pace especially among stocks on which sentiment is almost uniformly bullish.

** Just 0.5% of shares available to be borrowed are out on loan according to Markit.

** Stock had a similar swoon July last year when it fell 21 percent from a record high before resuming uptrend.

