UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Italy & Spain are trading at the richest relative valuations to Europe since before the 2008 financial crisis.
** Chart: link.reuters.com/huv48v
** For Spain, the market's P/E has spiked to the highest premium to Europe since its heyday in the late 90's.
** The valuation discount between Italy & Europe, in place for 8 years, has almost disappeared.
** As developed market equities appear to wobble these pricey markets look vulnerable.
** Certain consumer-focused & banking stocks are looking particularly expensive relative to European peers.
** Luxottica Group in Italy and Inditex Sa in Spain trade at double the European consumer discretionary sector's average valuation of 12.8 times forward earnings.
** Grifols in Spain trades at nearly a third above other European healthcare stocks within the MSCI Europe index.
** Banco Popular trades at a 75% premium to European financials while Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo & Unicredit each trade at a 35% premium.
(Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources