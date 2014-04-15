L'Oreal is reaping the benefits of better consumer spending in Southern Europe as sales in peripheral countries rise for the first time in six years.

** Stock hits 6 week high, CEO sees sales growth returning next quarter.

** Analyst recommendations skewed in favour of buys but earnings estimates revised lower. link.reuters.com/xam58v

** Market share loss in the U.S. a concern & stock rates poorly on StarMine's Value-Momentum model with 97% of its regional peers ranking higher.

** Stock was 10th most-heavily borrowed stock among the top 35 French stocks heading into the numbers, according to Markit.

