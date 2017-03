April 25 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF ROYAL OAK HOSPITAL,MICHIGAN WEEK OF 439,500 A1/A/ FINANCE AUTHORITY 04/28 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL OBLIGATED GROUP) SERIES 2014D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 290,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 04/28 EXP/EXP/EXP REVENUE BONDS,(STANFORD UNIVERSITY) SERIES U-6 ; TAX EXEMPT MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR WEEK OF 150,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA UNIVERSITY, CALIFORNIA 04/28 EXP/EXP/EXP TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 125,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 04/28 REVENUE BONDS (STANFORD UNIVERSITY) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York

Day of Sale: 05/01 NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 123,000 Aa1/AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/28 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 04/29 CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 105,840 // GENERAL OBLIGATION GENERAL 04/28 IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION WATER REFUNDING MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 04/29 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/AA-/AA FINANCING AUTHORITY 04/28 REVENUE BONDS (LUCILE SALTER PACKARD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AT STANFORD) SERIES 2014A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 83,090 /AAA/ CORPORATION EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 04/28 (LIFESCHOOL OF DALLAS) SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/30 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 80,950 A1/AA-/ ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY 04/28 SPEED REVENUE BONDS (STIMULUS PLAN FOR ECONOMIC AND EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT) SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 73,000 Aa3/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 04/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Fed/State Taxable

Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF LUBBOCK TEXAS TAX AND DAILY 62,840 Aa2/AA+/AA+ WATERWORKS SYSTEM SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 DUTCHESS COUNTY LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 56,820 A3/A-/ CORPORATION 04/28 HEALTH QUEST SYSTEMS INC. PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/30 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 56,655 Baa1/BBB+/ THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG,VIRGINIA 04/28 MARY WASHINGTON HEALTHCARE OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/29 CARMEL, INDIANA WEEK OF 55,000 /AA+/ REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY RENTAL 04/28 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2026-2033

Day of Sale: 04/29 LAKEWOOD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 49,950 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION (UNLIMITED TAX) 04/28 SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/30 STATE OF OHIO (TREASURER OF STATE) WEEK OF 47,805 Aa2/AA/AA CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE 04/28 APPROPRIATION BONDS & REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 04/29 EAST HEMPFIELD WEEK OF 46,835 Baa3/BBB-/NR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 04/28 REVENUE BONDS (STUDENT SERVICES, INC. STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT AT MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA) SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS GENERAL DAILY 44,845 Aa2/AA+/AA+ OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2026 RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 43,950 Aa2/AA/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 04/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 14B TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/01 TOLEDO-LUCAS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 39,320 Baa3/NR/NR STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 04/28 SERIES 2014A TAXABLE STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B (CHF-TOLEDO, LLC - PROJECT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/01 COUNTY OF BUTLER WEEK OF 38,370 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 04/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/29 LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 31,000 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/28 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 04/30 RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 28,610 // COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 04/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 14A TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/01 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 321 WEEK OF 25,305 // MADISON COUNTY, STATE OF OHIO 04/28 GENERAL OBLIGATON REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 5,310M IDAHO STATE SALES TAX GUARANTY, SERIES 2014A $19,995M IDAHO SALES TAX AND CREDIT ENHANCEMENT GUARANTY, SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES 2014 A RATING: AA1(A1)/NR/NR

SERIES 2014B RATING: AAA(A1)/NR/NR PORT CLINTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 24,500 /AA+/ OHIO 04/28 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,235 /AA-/ NO.368 PAOLA GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/28 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 05/01 VAL VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,765 /SP-1+/ CALIFORNIA 04/28 2013-2014 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Fed/State Taxable

Day of Sale: 05/01 CITY OF SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 15,395 /AA-/ WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS 04/28 SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Fed/State Taxable

Day of Sale: 04/29 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO DINUBA WEEK OF 14,815 Aa// REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 04/28 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2014 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2028, 2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BBB+ underlying

Day of Sale: 04/30 EMMAUS GENERAL AUTHORITY (CAREER WEEK OF 14,020 /AA/ INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY) 04/28 $9,995M SERIES A BANK QUALIFIED $4,025M SERIES B FEDERALLY TAXABLE PENNSYLVANIA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/30 NOGALES MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 11,180 /AA/ AUTHORITY, INC. 04/28 MUNICIPAL FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/01 WASHINGTON SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN SEWER WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// DISTRICT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/28 SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/01 NORTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 9,800 /AA/ SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 04/28 SERIES 2014 B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis MARS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,770 // (BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 04/28 $9,325,000*GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2014 (BANK QUALIFIED); $445,000* FEDERALLY TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 9,750 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201 04/28 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2026-2033

Day of Sale: 04/29 SOUDERTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,680 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/28 EXP/ / MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 04/29 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,135 // DISTRICT #367, TEXAS 04/28 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2014; BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Moody's Underlying Rating A

Day of Sale: 05/01 CITY OF KAUFMAN, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,370 // PASS-THROUGH TOLL REVENUE AND 04/28 LIMITED TAX BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Moody's Underlying Rating A1

Day of Sale: 04/28 CORNELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,000 // PENNSYLVANIA 04/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 04/28 SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,810 Aa2// DISTRICT 04/28 DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 04/28 TOWN OF WELLFLEET, MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 7,385 /AAA/ REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/28 REFUNDING SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 05/01 BEAUMONT, CALIFORNIA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,000 // DISTRICT REFUNDING 04/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/29 TIMBERLANE UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,000 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/28 REFUNDING SERIES 2014; BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Moody's Underlying Rating A

Day of Sale: 04/29 SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 6,915 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS REFUNDING 04/28 SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 04/30 WAXAHACHIE EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 6,515 /AAA/ CORPORATION TAXABLE EDUCATION 04/28 REVENUE BONDS (LIFESCHOOL OF DALLAS) SERIES 2014Q (QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS - DIRECT PAY) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/30 FLORA, ILLINOIS, CLAY COUNTY WEEK OF 6,335 Baa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 04/28 SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 6,175 // GENERAL OBLIGATION GENERAL 04/28 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING TAXABLE SERIES 2014C TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 04/29 JUDSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,500 // TEXAS 04/28 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/29 HARRISON COUNTY WEEK OF 5,400 /A/ MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISRICT #151, 04/28 TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 05/01 BURLINGTON, COLORADO WEEK OF 5,345 NR/BBB/NR WATER DISTRICT WATER AND SEWER 04/28 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 04/30 MCFARLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,300 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 04/28 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Fed/State Taxable

Day of Sale: 05/01 KISKI VALLEY WATER POLLUTION WEEK OF 4,870 // CONTROL AUTHORITY 04/28 ARMSTRONG AND WESTMORELAND COUNTIES PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/30 ARNOLDS PARK, IOWA WEEK OF 4,355 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN 04/28 BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 05/01 SEASIDE HEIGHTS BOROUGH, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 4,300 /AA/ TAX-EXEMPT & TAXABLES 04/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: Insured

Underlying Rating A+

Day of Sale: 04/30 THATCHER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,800 A2// NO. 4 OF GRAHAM COUNTY, ARIZONA 04/28 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2012 SERIES B (2014) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 04/29 BRYAN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 3,250 // COUNTY OF WILLIAMS, CERTIFICATES 04/28 OF PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD SULPHUR SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,500 // UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/28 OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 ELECTION SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/30 ARNOLDS PARK, IOWA WEEK OF 2,175 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN 04/28 BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 05/01 ELLENSBURG, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 1,260 /AA/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/28 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2022

Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF KAUFMAN, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,030 // COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED 04/28 CERTIFICATE OF OBLIGATION MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Moody;s Underyling Rating A1

Day of Sale: 04/28 WASHINGTON SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN SEWER WEEK OF 250 Aa2// REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/28 SERIES 2014B TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,382,885 (in 000's)