May 4 Solar power company SunEdison Inc
shares have climbed over the past two years on hopes of forming
a separate yield company, or "yieldco," but may be too reliant
on renewable energy tax subsidies, according to an article in
the May 5 edition of Barron's.
Officials at SunEdison were not immediately available for
comment.
SunEdison's shares have climbed from $1.50 in 2012 to over
$20, which is over 50 times the most optimistic Wall Street cash
flow forecast for next year, the article said.
The yieldco would be a publicly-held subsidiary that would
own SunEdison's finished solar projects and pay out most of the
projects' cash flow, tax-free, thanks to tax breaks available to
owners of renewable power plants, Barron's said.
The article warned that "aggressive tax strategies," like
those likely planned for SunEdison's yieldco "could draw
unwelcome scrutiny when the renewable power industry lobbies
Congress to extend the industry's tax subsidies past 2016."
Barron's calculated that more than half of the value created
by SunEdison's yieldco comes from tax benefits.
The company declined to answer Barron's questions because
the yieldco is in its registration "quiet period" with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the article.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)