Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 WATCH INSIDER: link.reuters.com/nys98v
Silicon Roundabout stars Eze Vidra of Google Campus, Eileen Burbidge of Passion Capital and Jeff Lynn of Seedrs, debate the pros and cons of start-ups in London, Berlin and Tel Aviv versus Silicon Valley. (Reuters Insider)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)