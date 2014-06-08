BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
June 8 Credit Suisse is mulling a plan to spin off part of its fixed income business in the United States in order to help trim costs, according to a report in the Financial Times.
The Swiss bank is considering selling a stake in its subsidiary Wake USA - an electronic market for U.S. government bonds that it started with a high-speed trading group Tower Research - the FT said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the bank's thinking.
A Credit Suisse spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The report said regulatory pressures and a sharp fall in fixed income trading revenues besetting banks have prompted Credit Suisse to consider the move. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram