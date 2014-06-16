NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - Argentina bonds plunged 8 points
Monday after the US Supreme Court declined to hear the country's
appeal against holdout creditors who refused to take a haircut
on their bond holdings.
The repricing could get many times worse as Argentina has
warned it could default if forced to make the full payment to
those creditors.
The country's 2033 discount notes, governed by New York law,
were quoted at 74.5-78.0 around 10am, down from 84 mid-market
before the court's decision was announced, according to one
trader.
"They have a very short time to negotiate," said Klaus
Spielkamp, a trader at Bulltick in Miami. "Otherwise it will be
a technical default."
Argentina's Boden 2015s, governed by local law and therefore
not directly hit by the decision, were also down by around 3/4
of a point to an offer price of 97 and no bid, traders said.
"This is really a question on NY law bonds," said Siobhan
Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies. "The local
bonds are not immune, but they are not as gappy as the
international bonds."
Morden said the discount sovereigns could trade down by as
much as 25 points before finding buyers, while local-law bonds
could lose 2-3 points.
