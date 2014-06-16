June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Argentina's appeal over its battle with hedge funds that refused to take part in its debt restructurings, a move that risks sending Latin America's No 3 economy into a fresh sovereign default. Here are key stories on the case: LATEST NEWS US top court rejects Argentina appeal Argentine markets tumble after court decision Argentina gets wink, nudge from US Supreme Court INSTANT VIEW BACKGROUND US top court to weigh Argentina bonds case Argentine bonds set for Supreme Court bounce Argentina economy minister: pragmatic negotiator (Editing by Andrew Hay)