June 18 Smithfield Foods Inc's' Tar Heel, North Carolina pork plant, the world's largest, will remained closed until Friday after an ammonia leak accident on Tuesday, said Dennis Pittman, a company spokesman.

A water tank collapsed, causing the ammonia leak, and about 2,400 workers were evacuated. Electrical power to the plant was partially knocked out when the tank collapsed.

Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer and processor, is a wholly independent subsidiary of China's WH Group. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)