June 22 Central Garden & Pet Co, a pet
and lawn supply company, could see an unsolicited $10 per share
offer from hedge fund Harbinger Capital Partners, according to a
news report.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that, according to
people familiar with the matter, Harbinger has been
unsuccessfully negotiating a deal for months with the Walnut
Creek, California-based company.
Harbinger could also change course and choose to buy only
the pet division for about $750 million, according to the
report.
On Friday, Central Garden & Pet Co's shares closed at $9 per
share, giving the company a market capitalization of $454
million. The company has long-term debt of $545 million,
according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Representatives from Harbinger and Central Garden & Pet Co
did not immediately return calls for comment on Sunday evening.
(Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by Andrea Ricci)