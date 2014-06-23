(Adds table, link to graphic) MEXICO CITY, June 23 Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in May to its highest since March, the national statistics agency said on Monday, pointing to a sluggish labor market in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico is struggling to recover from a slowdown last year, and the government has cut back economic growth expectations to 2.7 percent this year after a weaker-than-expected first quarter. May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Jobless rate (s/a) 5.00 4.90 5.01 Jobless rate 4.92 4.84 4.93 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)