White House tax reform may begin in late spring -Spicer
DUBLIN, March 19 President Donald Trump may begin his overhaul of the U.S. tax code as early as late spring, White House spokesman Sean Spicer has told Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper.
(Adds table, link to graphic) MEXICO CITY, June 23 Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in May to its highest since March, the national statistics agency said on Monday, pointing to a sluggish labor market in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico is struggling to recover from a slowdown last year, and the government has cut back economic growth expectations to 2.7 percent this year after a weaker-than-expected first quarter. May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Jobless rate (s/a) 5.00 4.90 5.01 Jobless rate 4.92 4.84 4.93 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BADEN-BADEN, March 19 The failure of the world's financial leaders to agree on resisting protectionism and support free trade marks a setback in the G20 process and poses a risk for growth of export-driven economies such as host Germany, economists said on Sunday.
March 19 The United Arab Emirates central bank released the following figures for foreign assets in February. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 02/17 01/17 02/16 bln dirhams 307.9 290.8 306.1 deposits 149.0 129.9 134.1 foreign securities 153.1 152.2 166.9 NOTE: Data as of the end of the period. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by