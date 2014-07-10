July 10 A child thought to have been cured of
HIV now has detectable levels of the virus, U.S. health
officials said on Thursday.
The child, known as the "Mississippi baby," was the subject
of a case study of prolonged remission from the infection that
was published in The New England Journal of Medicine last year.
The child, now 4 years old, was born prematurely in a
Mississippi clinic in 2010 to an HIV-infected mother. After
being given treatment for 18 months, the child then went for
more than two years without antiretroviral medicines and during
that time blood samples revealed undetectable HIV levels.
"Certainly, this is a disappointing turn of events for this
young child, the medical staff involved in the child's care and
the HIV/AIDS research community," said Dr. Anthony Fauci,
director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections
Diseases.
