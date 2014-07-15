TRIPOLI, July 15 A shelling of Tripoli airport has destroyed 90 percent of the planes parked there, government spokesman Ahmed Lamine said on Tuesday.

"The government has studied the possibility to bring international forces to enhance security," he told reporters.

It was not immediately clear how many planes were destroyed, but the airport serves as the main hub for several Libyan carriers. (Reporting by Hani Amara, Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ken Wills)