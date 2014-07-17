NEW YORK, July 17 North American cocoa grindings rose 4.52 percent in the second quarter of 2014 to 131,737 tonnes, from the second quarter of 2013, data from the National Confectioners Association said on Thursday.

The results, which are considered a gauge of demand for chocolate's key ingredient, are above estimates that pegged grinding anywhere from flat to 3 percent higher.

It was the seventh straight quarterly rise year-over-year. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)