July 27 Brazil's largest bank workers union will seek a wage increase of 12.5 percent in upcoming negotiations with employers, the union said in statement on Sunday.

The bank workers union of the city of Sao Paulo, Osasco and surrounding regions, which has 142,000 members, said it will also demand better working conditions and an end to firings and "abusive" work goals. (Reporting by Alonson Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)