Aug 1 PBF Energy Inc is looking at acquisition opportunities and talk that Venezuela's state-owned oil company may sell its U.S.-based Citgo Petroleum assets is "certainly something we would follow up on," Chairman Tom O'Malley told analysts on Friday.

"... You can assume that we will follow up on absolutely everything. That's our job," he added.

O'Malley also said the company had been looking at other opportunities, "particularly in California" because "that's where most of the opportunities have been." (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)