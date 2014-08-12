BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp Q4 adj FFO per share $0.05
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
NEW YORK Aug 12 UBS Wealth Americas, the U.S.-based brokerage arm of UBS AG, is letting go about 75 sales assistants, a spokeswoman at the firm said Tuesday.
The assistants, known as client service associates, handle customer inquiries and prepare paperwork for the firm's approximately 7,000 financial advisers, and are considered fundamental to helping brokers' productivity. Some are paid directly by advisers while others get most of their pay from the firm.
The layoffs began about a week ago and are ongoing, said the spokeswoman, Karina Byrne. A small number involve employees who are retiring and are not being replaced. The layoffs "are part of our ongoing review of costs and resources," she said. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.
SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações on Wednesday reported an annual 464 percent fall in net income in the fourth quarter as an economic downturn combined with an adjustment in property values weighed on results.